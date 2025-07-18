Pangborn Airport Runway Closes Sept. 2 for Major Rehab
Pangborn Memorial Airport is rehabilitating its runway, forcing the runway to close temporarily.
Project Timeline and Runway Closure Dates
Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority said the major rehabilitation project begins 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 2. The runway will re-open 11:59 p.m. Friday, October 3.
The runway rehabilitation project includes: full-depth milling and replacement of existing runway asphalt, new storm drainage, airfield signage improvements, a new rotating beacon, and replacement of taxiway edge lights with new LED lights.
“We understand this closure may present some short-term challenges for our community,” said Jim Huffman, Board President of the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority. “However, this project represents a major investment in the future of Pangborn Memorial Airport. By taking this step now, we’re ensuring the long-term safety, reliability, and operational excellence of our runway for years to come.”
Funding Sources and Project Cost
The project is expected to cost $20 million, with 95 percent funded by the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program, with the remainder supported by local matching funds from the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority.
The runway will be closed to all fixed-wing aircraft, but helicopter operations will continue normally throughout the project.
