Historic WWII Bombers Offering Tours and Rides in Wenatchee
Two pieces of World War II history are on display at Pangborn Memorial Airport.
A B-17 "Flying Fortress" and a B-25 bomber are available for tours and rides this week. That's right, you could fly in a bomber.
History of the B-17 and B-25 Bombers
The B-17, designed for strategic long-range bombing missions in the European theater, never went to combat. However, the B-25, the "racecar" of the two planes, saw 15 missions in Italy and Yugoslavia, according to Commemorative Air Force (CAF) AMP Mechanic Michael Sherrill.
CAF is a non-profit organization based in Arizona. It brought the planes to Wenatchee Monday morning. They are focused on teaching younger generations about World War II history.
"Our goal is to bring the museum of World War II aviation to the public," said Ground Operations Coordinator John Mummery. "We try to inspire and educate, particularly young people, about the history of World War II and the sacrifices made during the war."
What to Expect on Your Flight Experience
Flight crew member Bill Pinnick makes guests who fly on the plane comfortable. He said flying in a B-25 bomber is much different than flying your average commercial flight.
"It's very loud for one thing," Pinnick said. "You probably feel the G-Force more."
Ticket Prices and Flight Options
The CAF is offering ground tours for $15 per person. You can fly in the B-17 for $475 in a waist compartment seat or $850 for a bombardier navigator seat in the nose. On the B-25, it's $375 per waist gunner compartment seat or $590 for a flight deck jump seat.
Flights are available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. You can make reservations at azcaf.org.
