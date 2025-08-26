Two pieces of World War II history are on display at Pangborn Memorial Airport.

READ MORE: Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate New Terminal at Pangborn Airport

A B-17 "Flying Fortress" and a B-25 bomber are available for tours and rides this week. That's right, you could fly in a bomber.

History of the B-17 and B-25 Bombers

Picture inside the B-17 Bomber/Avery Cooper Picture inside the B-17 Bomber/Avery Cooper loading...

The B-17, designed for strategic long-range bombing missions in the European theater, never went to combat. However, the B-25, the "racecar" of the two planes, saw 15 missions in Italy and Yugoslavia, according to Commemorative Air Force (CAF) AMP Mechanic Michael Sherrill.

CAF is a non-profit organization based in Arizona. It brought the planes to Wenatchee Monday morning. They are focused on teaching younger generations about World War II history.

"Our goal is to bring the museum of World War II aviation to the public," said Ground Operations Coordinator John Mummery. "We try to inspire and educate, particularly young people, about the history of World War II and the sacrifices made during the war."

The cockpit of a B-25/Avery Cooper The cockpit of a B-25/Avery Cooper loading...

What to Expect on Your Flight Experience

Flight crew member Bill Pinnick makes guests who fly on the plane comfortable. He said flying in a B-25 bomber is much different than flying your average commercial flight.

"It's very loud for one thing," Pinnick said. "You probably feel the G-Force more."

Ticket Prices and Flight Options

The CAF is offering ground tours for $15 per person. You can fly in the B-17 for $475 in a waist compartment seat or $850 for a bombardier navigator seat in the nose. On the B-25, it's $375 per waist gunner compartment seat or $590 for a flight deck jump seat.

Flights are available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. You can make reservations at azcaf.org.

B-29 Doc Texarkana Visit 2023 Gallery Credit: Jim Weaver