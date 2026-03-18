Serve Wenatchee is helping TSA agents at Pangborn Airport in East Wenatchee who are working without pay during the partial government shutdown.

The local nonprofit organization has launched a gift card drive.

Serve Wenatchee Exec. Director Make Malmin has the TSA approval for Serve Wenatchee to provide donated gift cards to local TSA employees.

"We are collecting (donations) in smaller denominations because they have to equally distribute them across TSA employees. We thought food and gas are particularly helpful when you are not receiving a paycheck. These are people who are working hard right now and not getting paid, and I wonder how many of us would do that?"

Serve Wenatchee is accepting $10 and $20 grocery and gas cards at their temporary location at 850 N. James in East Wenatchee. Donations can be dropped off weekdays between 9am and noon and 1:30 and 4:30pm.

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