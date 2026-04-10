Man Jailed In Connection To Moses Lake Narcotics Investigation

A Grant County man is behind bars after police say he was found in possession of illegal narcotics.

The Moses Lake Police Department says officers with its Street Crimes Unit conducted a traffic stop on State Route 17 near Randolph Road early Friday morning.

Get our free mobile app

Police officials say the stop was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation which resulted in one passenger in the vehicle being detained, as well as the arrest of 40-year-old Mason Locke Beeman of Moses Lake.

Following the stop, detectives then executed search warrants on both the vehicle and Beeman's residence on Road M Northeast where they discovered over a pound of fentanyl powder, five ounces of cocaine, and roughly three ounces of methamphetamine, along with 10 firearms, a bulletproof vest, and $1,400 in cash.

Beeman was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of narcotics possession with intent to distribute, while the passenger was released pending further investigation.

Authorities say the case remains active and more charges could soon be filed against Beeman.