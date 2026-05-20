The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) will be able to provide free pet adoptions on Saturday, May 23rd, with a "Clear The Shelter" event.

Three community donors have stepped forward to pay the fees for all pet adoptions at the Wenatchee pet shelter. The free adoptions are made possible through the generosity of Jesann and Blake Spani, Meeting & Event Solutions, and an anonymous donor.

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The "Clear The Shelter" event will take place from 12:30 PM to 6:00 PM for all available and adoptable animals on a first-come, first-serve basis. WVHS will not accept holds on any animals for this event

The shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Avenue in Wenatchee.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our community to come together and make a direct impact on the lives of shelter pets,” said WVHS Executive Director BJ Andersen in a news release. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors, more animals will have the chance to leave the shelter and begin their new lives with loving families.”

WVHS is encouraging anyone interested in pet adoption to arrive early, meet the animals, and consider opening their homes to a new companion. The free adoption event plays a vital role in creating space for incoming animals while helping pets find the families they deserve.

For more information and a GALLERY of adoptable pets, visit wenatcheehumane.org or follow WVHS on social media.