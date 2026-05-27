Chelan County Still Reeling From Memorial Day Weekend Cyberattack

Officials with Chelan County are still working to restore computer and phone systems following a malware attack over Memorial Day Weekend.

The County says the malware was detected at around 10 a.m. on Sunday, when nearly all of its departmental IT systems were taken offline.

Despite lacking most of its connected computer and phone systems, all of the County's offices are open for in-person service expect for the Sheriff's Office administrative offices.

Those needing to do any monetary transactions at a County office during the shutdown will need to pay with cash or check.

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Chelan County Superior Court is operating on a limited basis and the County's District Court is rescheduling all cases until the problems are resolved and will be sending out new court dates in the near future.

RiverCom Dispatch remains unaffected by the attack and all 9-1-1 emergency calls can be made without issue.

The County says its technicians continue working with security officials to bring all systems back online, however, there's still no estimated time for their restoration.

You can find a complete list of impacted agencies and their contingencies during the shutdown at the County's Facebook page, which is being updated using a private internet connection.