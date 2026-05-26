Police in Moses Lake responded to multiple incidents during Spring Fest over the weekend.

Police Investigate Spring Fest Stabbing

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Moses Lake Police Department said officers responded to reports of a fight on Saturday night near 6th Avenue. Police found one person with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the leg, but declined to cooperate with the investigation. Investigators said the incident appeared to stem from a dispute involving a mutual girlfriend.

Concert Dispute Leads to Pepper Spray Arrest

On Sunday, a verbal dispute regarding seating during the Hunter Hayes concert escalated when 59-year-old Amy Eng of Moses Lake allegedly pepper-sprayed four people. Two of them were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Eng was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail for assault.

Additional Calls Included Disorderly Conduct

Police said officers issued several warnings and trespass notices related to disorderly conduct, gang-related activity, and tobacco use. A minor altercation during the Friday night concert was successfully de-escalated without arrests or charges.

Most Calls Involved Lost Children

Officers dedicated a combined 1,800 hours to helping maintain security throughout the festival. The majority of calls involved lost children. In every case, the children were quickly located and safely reunited with their families. The police booth provided free ID bracelets where parents could write their cell phone numbers, which officials say proved helpful and will continue to be used at future events.

Police Call Festival a Success Despite Incidents

Overall, the Moses Lake Police Department reports it was a successful festival, marked by high attendance, family-friendly activities, and a safe environment for all who participated.