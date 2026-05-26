Stabbing, Pepper Spray Incident Reported During Moses Lake Spring Fest
Police in Moses Lake responded to multiple incidents during Spring Fest over the weekend.
Police Investigate Spring Fest Stabbing
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Moses Lake Police Department said officers responded to reports of a fight on Saturday night near 6th Avenue. Police found one person with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the leg, but declined to cooperate with the investigation. Investigators said the incident appeared to stem from a dispute involving a mutual girlfriend.
Concert Dispute Leads to Pepper Spray Arrest
On Sunday, a verbal dispute regarding seating during the Hunter Hayes concert escalated when 59-year-old Amy Eng of Moses Lake allegedly pepper-sprayed four people. Two of them were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Eng was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail for assault.
Additional Calls Included Disorderly Conduct
Police said officers issued several warnings and trespass notices related to disorderly conduct, gang-related activity, and tobacco use. A minor altercation during the Friday night concert was successfully de-escalated without arrests or charges.
Most Calls Involved Lost Children
Officers dedicated a combined 1,800 hours to helping maintain security throughout the festival. The majority of calls involved lost children. In every case, the children were quickly located and safely reunited with their families. The police booth provided free ID bracelets where parents could write their cell phone numbers, which officials say proved helpful and will continue to be used at future events.
Police Call Festival a Success Despite Incidents
Overall, the Moses Lake Police Department reports it was a successful festival, marked by high attendance, family-friendly activities, and a safe environment for all who participated.
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