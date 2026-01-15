Police are investigating a shooting in rural Ephrata early Thursday morning.

Officers with the Moses Lake Police Department and Grant County sheriff's deputies responded around 4 a.m. near Drumheller Road Northwest and Road A.5 Northwest, where a suspect barricaded himself inside a home.

Authorities found one shooting victim, who was taken to a local hospital; condition unknown.

Negotiators attempted to contact the suspect, but after clearing the home and nearby buildings, the shooter was not located.

Officials say the public may resume normal activities as the investigation continues.

