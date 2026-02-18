The Moses Lake Police Department's Street Crimes Team reports a highly productive year in 2025, highlighting extensive collaboration with local, state, and federal partners.

83 Arrests and 19 Federal Indictments

READ MORE: Large Cache of Guns and Drugs After High Speed Chase

According to the department, the Street Crimes Unit recorded 83 total arrests in 2025, including 19 federal indictments.

Drugs Seized in 2025 Operations

Drug seizures for the year included:

2.47 pounds of cocaine

6,368 fentanyl pills

5.6 pounds of fentanyl powder

7 ounces of heroin

37.43 pounds of methamphetamine

1.27 pounds of marijuana

54.1 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

14 doses of LSD

Get our free mobile app

Firearms and Search Warrants Served

Investigators also seized 52 firearms.

In addition, the unit served 95 Superior Court search warrants and 30 federal search warrants throughout the year.

The Street Crimes Unit investigated a wide range of cases in 2025, including possession and distribution of controlled substances, federal methamphetamine conspiracy charges, unlawful firearm possession, trafficking in stolen property, distribution of child sexual abuse material, first-degree murder assistance, drive-by shootings, organized crime, robbery, burglary, assault, overdose homicide, and possession of destructive devices.

Wide Range of Violent Crime Investigations

Officials say the results reflect a coordinated effort aimed at targeting violent crime, drug trafficking, and organized criminal activity in Moses Lake and surrounding communities.