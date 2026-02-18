Moses Lake Police Report 83 Arrests, Major Drug Seizures in 2025
The Moses Lake Police Department's Street Crimes Team reports a highly productive year in 2025, highlighting extensive collaboration with local, state, and federal partners.
83 Arrests and 19 Federal Indictments
According to the department, the Street Crimes Unit recorded 83 total arrests in 2025, including 19 federal indictments.
Drugs Seized in 2025 Operations
Drug seizures for the year included:
- 2.47 pounds of cocaine
- 6,368 fentanyl pills
- 5.6 pounds of fentanyl powder
- 7 ounces of heroin
- 37.43 pounds of methamphetamine
- 1.27 pounds of marijuana
- 54.1 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
- 14 doses of LSD
Firearms and Search Warrants Served
Investigators also seized 52 firearms.
In addition, the unit served 95 Superior Court search warrants and 30 federal search warrants throughout the year.
The Street Crimes Unit investigated a wide range of cases in 2025, including possession and distribution of controlled substances, federal methamphetamine conspiracy charges, unlawful firearm possession, trafficking in stolen property, distribution of child sexual abuse material, first-degree murder assistance, drive-by shootings, organized crime, robbery, burglary, assault, overdose homicide, and possession of destructive devices.
Wide Range of Violent Crime Investigations
Officials say the results reflect a coordinated effort aimed at targeting violent crime, drug trafficking, and organized criminal activity in Moses Lake and surrounding communities.