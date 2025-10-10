Three people were arrested after a drug sting Wednesday night in Moses Lake.

Moses Lake Police Department said it wrapped up the five-month investigation with the ATF after seizing approximately 25 pounds of narcotics, including 23 pounds of methamphetamine, two pounds of fentanyl, and one ounce of cocaine.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Teodolo Gonzalez-Barreto, 25-year-old Luis Estrada-Mendez, and 28-year-old Chavez Soriano and booked them in Grant County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver. Police also recovered large amounts of cash.

Federal charges are pending against the three as a federal prosecutor reviews the case.