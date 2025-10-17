Two Issaquah residents were arrested after a road rage incident in Moses Lake Thursday evening that police say involved a gun.

Incident Origin: Hit-and-Run in The Tap Room Parking Lot

Moses Lake Police said it started around 7 p.m. when a driver fled a minor hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of The Tap Room on Valley Road. The victim followed the suspect vehicle and flagged it down in the 1000 block of Marina Drive, where police say the suspect and a passenger confronted the victim with a firearm.

Suspect Location and Tactical Response

The victim drove away and called 911. Officers later found the suspects, 52-year-old Sean McGowan and 49-year-old Casey McGowan, at a home in the 3800 block of Lakeshore Drive. The Moses Lake Tactical Response Team was called in, and both suspects surrendered without incident.

Investigation Underway as Case Develops

Police say the home was secured for a search warrant. Both were booked into jail for first-degree assault, felony harassment, and hit-and-run attended. The investigation is ongoing.