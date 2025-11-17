After months of rising concerns about disorder at Civic Park, Moses Lake Police detectives carried out a targeted enforcement operation Thursday aimed at addressing repeated violations that have unsettled park-goers and nearby residents.

Why Police Targeted Civic Park

The Department's Street Crimes Unit and Major Crimes Unit spent several hours in the park on Nov. 13, contacting individuals who have been at the center of ongoing municipal code and criminal issues. Officers also offered information about local services, including shelter and outreach programs, as part of the effort.

What Detectives Found During the Operation

Over the course of the operation, detectives made a dozen contacts. Seven people were issued a 72-hour trespass notice for municipal code violations. Another person received a seven-day trespass notice after returning to the park less than 24 hours after police removed him for a prior violation.

Recent Crime and Complaint Trends at the Park

Five people were arrested on outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Police took one man into custody on a felony assault charge after detectives attempted to speak with him about a misdemeanor warrant and a code violation. Police say he assaulted the detectives as they approached him.

Police Response and Community Impact

Police have responded to a number of complaints involving drugs, disturbances, and other illegal behavior at the park over the past several months.

In a statement, the department said it remains committed to maintaining public safety and keeping Civic Park "a safe and welcoming environment for all community members."