Anne Bonny’s Blindness Won’t Stop This Playful Pup From Finding Family
Anne Bonny, who is nicknamed Bonny at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS), is a sweet Lab mix who is about 9 months old and looking for a loving family who will believe in her and give her the time she needs to feel safe and thrive.
Bonny is blind, but it doesn't stop her from being a puppy. She has so much love to give and is ready to form a special bond with someone who helps her navigate the world around her. Anne Bonny is brave, resilient, and ready for her next great adventure.
Her next chapter in a loving forever home will help her continue to show everyone just how special she is.
If you have a family that would appreciate Bonny, please arrange a visit at the shelter
Make an appointment to adopt an animal.
If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.
Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter
- 1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA
- Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm
- Phone: (509) 662-9577
Find a gallery of dogs available for adoption at WVHS
Meet Anne Bonny
- Breed: Retreiver/Lab
- Age: 9 months
- Sex: female, 46 lbs
- Animal ID: A0061538075
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Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany