Anne Bonny, who is nicknamed Bonny at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS), is a sweet Lab mix who is about 9 months old and looking for a loving family who will believe in her and give her the time she needs to feel safe and thrive.

Bonny is blind, but it doesn't stop her from being a puppy. She has so much love to give and is ready to form a special bond with someone who helps her navigate the world around her. Anne Bonny is brave, resilient, and ready for her next great adventure.

Her next chapter in a loving forever home will help her continue to show everyone just how special she is.

If you have a family that would appreciate Bonny, please arrange a visit at the shelter

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA

Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Phone: (509) 662-9577

Find a gallery of dogs available for adoption at WVHS

Meet Anne Bonny

Breed: Retreiver/Lab

Age: 9 months

Sex: female, 46 lbs

Animal ID: A0061538075

Ann Bonny is needing a special family. Image: WVHS Ann Bonny is needing a special family. Image: WVHS