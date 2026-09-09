Anne Bonny’s Blindness Won’t Stop This Playful Pup From Finding Family

Anne Bonny’s Blindness Won’t Stop This Playful Pup From Finding Family

Ann Bonny is the WVHS Pet of the Week Image: WVHS

Anne Bonny, who is nicknamed Bonny at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS), is a sweet Lab mix who is about 9 months old and looking for a loving family who will believe in her and give her the time she needs to feel safe and thrive.

Bonny is blind, but it doesn't stop her from being a puppy. She has so much love to give and is ready to form a special bond with someone who helps her navigate the world around her. Anne Bonny is brave, resilient, and ready for her next great adventure.

Her next chapter in a loving forever home will help her continue to show everyone just how special she is.

If you have a family that would appreciate Bonny, please arrange a visit at the shelter

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter

  • 1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA
  • Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm
  • Phone: (509) 662-9577

Find a gallery of dogs available for adoption at WVHS

Meet Anne Bonny

  • Breed: Retreiver/Lab
  • Age: 9 months
  • Sex: female, 46 lbs
  • Animal ID: A0061538075
Ann Bonny is needing a special family. Image: WVHS
Ann Bonny is needing a special family. Image: WVHS

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state including Minnesota

Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation...and the cuties you're not allowed here.

Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany

Filed Under: pet adoption, The Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week, washington, wenatchee, wenatchee humane society
Categories: Articles, KPQ News, Local News

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