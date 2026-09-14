Four-year-old Kami Seeks Loving Family Through Wenatchee Valley Humane Society
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Pet Of The Week is Kami, a beautiful 4-year-old gray-and-white feline who is ready to find her forever home. With her lovely coloring and sweet nature, she’s the kind of cat who can easily become a special part of your family.
At 4 years old, Kami has moved past the kitten craziness stage and is ready to enjoy the good life—cozy spots, plenty of attention, and a person or family to call her own. If you’re looking for a beautiful companion to share your home with, come meet Kami.
Come by the shelter and meet Kami. Shelter hours are 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM daily
Make an appointment to adopt a pet. Visit the gallery of adoptable cats
If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.
Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter
- 1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA
- Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm
- Phone: (509) 662-9577
Meet KAMI
|Animal ID
|50430219
|Species
|Cat
|Breed
|Domestic Shorthair/Mix
|Age
|4 years 3 months 12 days
|Gender
|Female
|Size
|Small
|Color
|Grey/White
|Spayed/Neutered
|Declawed
|No
|Housetrained
|Unknown
|Site
|Wenatchee Valley Humane Society
|Location
|The Purrlor
|Intake Date
|8/25/2026
|Adoption Price
|$85.00
|ARN
|22164005
|Stage
|Available—Awaiting Rabies Vax.