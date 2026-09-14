Four-year-old Kami Seeks Loving Family Through Wenatchee Valley Humane Society

Four-year-old Kami Seeks Loving Family Through Wenatchee Valley Humane Society

You can adopt KAMI at the Wenatchee Humane Society

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Pet Of The Week is Kami, a beautiful 4-year-old gray-and-white feline who is ready to find her forever home. With her lovely coloring and sweet nature, she’s the kind of cat who can easily become a special part of your family.

At 4 years old, Kami has moved past the kitten craziness stage and is ready to enjoy the good life—cozy spots, plenty of attention, and a person or family to call her own. If you’re looking for a beautiful companion to share your home with, come meet Kami.

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KAMI is the WVHS Pet of the Week. Image: WVHS
KAMI is the WVHS Pet of the Week. Image: WVHS

Come by the shelter and meet Kami. Shelter hours are 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM daily

Make an appointment to adopt a pet. Visit the gallery of adoptable cats

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter

  • 1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA
  • Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm
  • Phone: (509) 662-9577

Meet KAMI

Animal ID50430219
SpeciesCat
BreedDomestic Shorthair/Mix
Age4 years 3 months 12 days
GenderFemale
SizeSmall
ColorGrey/White
Spayed/Neutered 
DeclawedNo
HousetrainedUnknown
SiteWenatchee Valley Humane Society
LocationThe Purrlor
Intake Date8/25/2026
Adoption Price$85.00
ARN22164005
StageAvailable—Awaiting Rabies Vax.
Filed Under: pet adoption, wa, wenatchee, wenatchee humane society
Categories: Articles, KPQ News, Local News

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