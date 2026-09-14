The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Pet Of The Week is Kami, a beautiful 4-year-old gray-and-white feline who is ready to find her forever home. With her lovely coloring and sweet nature, she’s the kind of cat who can easily become a special part of your family.

At 4 years old, Kami has moved past the kitten craziness stage and is ready to enjoy the good life—cozy spots, plenty of attention, and a person or family to call her own. If you’re looking for a beautiful companion to share your home with, come meet Kami.

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KAMI is the WVHS Pet of the Week. Image: WVHS KAMI is the WVHS Pet of the Week. Image: WVHS

Come by the shelter and meet Kami. Shelter hours are 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM daily

Make an appointment to adopt a pet. Visit the gallery of adoptable cats

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA

Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Phone: (509) 662-9577

Meet KAMI