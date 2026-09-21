Warmer Weather Could Still Impact Chelan County Fires

Fire activity has slowed within some areas of the Little Giant and Sis fires in Chelan County. The Forest Service and Washington Department of Natural Resources are beginning to plan for long-term repair and recovery, such as roadwork, erosion control measures, and reseeding.

Drones with infrared technology are helping firefighters identify hot spots in the Trinity area. Fire season does not end until mid-October, so there is potential for new fire starts.

The recent rain moderated fire activity for a short time, but warmer, drier conditions have offset any benefit from the wetter conditions. The Northwest 13 Complex Incident Management Team is still ready to provide initial attack if needed.

The Little Giant Fire has increased to 84% and 172,825 acres.

5 helicopters and 850 personnel are still working the Little Giant and the Sisi fire, west of Stehekin.

Helicopters made strategic water drops on Saturday to cool the fire’s edge and to allow crews to build fire lines and help prevent movement toward homes, businesses and critical infrastructure in the Stehekin River Valley.

Smoke has been more visible in recent days due to warmer conditions, but the fire spread has been minimal. Firefighters are monitoring the fire as it backs toward Agnes Creek along the Pacific Crest Trail.

The fire started on August 14th by lightning and is at 3,800 acres with 15% containment