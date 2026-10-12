A current public defender in Douglas County and a former Douglas County senior prosecutor have filed for write-in campaigns for the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney race next month.

Jesse Collins, who runs the Douglas County Office of Public Defense, and Callan Martinez, a prosecutor for 5 years, have filed their candidacies with the State Public Disclosure Commission for the November 3rd general election.

The candidates are filing as write-in candidates because Sean Lewis resigned the office in September over health reasons. Lewis ran unopposed in the August primary election, but his name will still appear on the ballot.

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Callan Martinez: Photo provided by Callan Martinez Callan Martinez: Photo provided by Callan Martinez

Martinez resigned suddenly on September 29th "to run her campaign as the election approaches," according to a news release. Martinez's resignation coincided with the appointment of another former Douglas County Prosecutor, Gordon Edgar, whom Lewis succeeded last year when Edgar retired.

Martinez described her ability to "hit the ground running" in her campaign announcement and that she will prioritize the prosecution of violent and repeat offenders, crimes against children, and drug-related offenses that threaten the safety of Douglas County communities. Martinez was the lead prosecutor on the deadly Chelan Hills Fire case at the time she stepped down.

Public Defender Jesse Collins Douglas County Prosecutor's office Public Defender Jesse Collins Douglas County Prosecutor's office

Collins started the Public Defender's office in 2022 and has tied Martinez to the Lewis administration, which he says has been hit with the resignation of several prosecuting attorneys under Lewis. Collins says he will prioritize the recruitment and retention of new prosecutors.