The deputy prosecutor handling the deadly Chelan Hills Fire case in Douglas County has resigned suddenly, and on the same day an interim county prosecuting attorney was named to lead the department.

Callan Martinez resigned abruptly on Tuesday, following the announcement by Douglas County Commissioners that former Prosecutor Gordon Edgar would serve as the interim replacement for Sean Lewis through mid-November. Lewis cited health reasons earlier this month for his decision to step down, effective today.

Media reports state Martinez had filed with the state public disclosure commission to establish candidacy requirements. Lewis ran unopposed for election, and despite his resignation, his name will appear on the November general election ballot. County commissioners will name another interim prosecutor to replace Edgar in early 2027.

The Douglas County Prosecutors' office is preparing to prosecute five suspects and a possible 6th individual for the deadly Chelan Hills Fire that destroyed about 20 homes, injured six firefighters, and killed 69-year-old Robert Lister of Orondo. Five teenagers have been charged for starting the fire by illegally discharging fireworks near the Beebe Bridge in high winds the night of July 4th

We reported Edgar's appointment yesterday by the Board of County Commissioners

He is a retired former two-term Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney and current Judge Pro Tem for Douglas County District Court. He retired as prosecutor in June 2025, and Lewis was appointed to fill the remainder of Edgar's term through the end of 2026

Commissioners cited Edgar's experience and his selection would provide additional time to consider nominations for an interim appointment.