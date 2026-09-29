The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has appointed Gordon Edgar as Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney.

Edgar is a retired former two-term Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney and currently serves as a Judge Pro Tem for Douglas County District Court.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners filled the position due to the resignation of Prosecuting Attorney Sean Lewis, whose resignation is effective Wednesday, September 30th.

Edgar is returning to the position he retired from in June 2025. Lewis was appointed to fill the remainder of Edgar's term through the end of 2026

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners issued a media release announcing Edgar's selection

“We’re grateful that Mr. Edgar has agreed to accept the Board of County Commissioner’s appointment as County Prosecuting Attorney. Given his years of service and effective leadership as our former Prosecuting Attorney, Mr. Edgar will lend immediate leadership, added depth, and continuity to the Douglas County Prosecutor’s Office while providing additional time for the Central Committee to provide the Commissioners with nominations for interim appointment consideration in early 2027.”

Beginning October 1st, Edgar will serve until the general election certification date of November 24th.