Several Chelan businesses were burglarized over the weekend, and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is circulating images depicting the suspects in hopes the public can help identify three suspects and a vehicle believed to be involved.

Chief Ryan Moody said in a new release that the incidents took place late Friday evening on October 9th and the early morning hours of Saturday, October 10th. Seven local Chelan businesses were targeted.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect inside and around several businesses on East Woodin Ave. Deputies believe the individuals entered and exited a staging area near the intersection of Nixon St and North Columbia St in Chelan.

Chelan burglary suspects provided by CCSO Chelan burglary suspects provided by CCSO

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area or who has surveillance, dashcam, or other video footage from that time range is urged to contact the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are also seeking tips on a vehicle that potentially connected with the burglaries.

Chelan burglary suspects provided by CCSO Chelan burglary suspects provided by CCSO

Chelan burglary suspects provided by CCSO Chelan burglary suspects provided by CCSO

Chelan burglary suspects provided by CCSO Chelan burglary suspects provided by CCSO

Chelan burglary suspects provided by CCSO Chelan burglary suspects provided by CCSO

Anyone with information or video is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office via the Rivercom non-emergency line (509) 663-9911