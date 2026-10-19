Republican Incumbent Smith Faces Democrat Challenger Strand In District 2 Commissioner Race
(Editors note: This post originally listed Clint Strand running as an independent candidate in error; this corrected version reports Strand is running as a Democrat.)
Chelan County District 2 Commissioner Shon Smith is being challenged for reelection by Clint Strand.
Strand is running as a Democrat and is the executive director of the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation and is serving his 3rd term on the Leavenworth City Council. He worked in marketing and communications with Confluence Health and Cascade Medical Center and is a former broadcaster with KOHO Radio in Leavenworth. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and political science from Gonzaga University.
Smith is a GOP candidate and is the current chair of the Chelan County Board of Commissioners, where he is seeking his second four-year term. Smith owns restaurants in Wenatchee and Leavenworth and has worked with Idaho Timber Corp. and Dovex Fruit and holds a BA in Business Administration from Northwest Nazarene University
TownSquare Media posed a series of questions to both candidates in the race.
First, trust and accountability. County government should provide consistent, professional service and communicate clearly with residents. We need to understand why problems occur before we can fix them. That means listening to residents and county employees, setting clear expectations, measuring results, and holding ourselves accountable for improvement.
Second, tackling our growth issues thoughtfully, emphasizing win-win solutions. Chelan County’s natural beauty and agricultural roots are part of what make this region such an attractive place to live, work, and play, and we need to protect those things. At the same time, our region needs more housing options for the people who make our communities work, including teachers, nurses, young families, and local workers. This means using the tools we have to help make homeownership and attainable rental housing possible…all while discouraging the sprawl that could turn our working lands into one big suburb. I support working with cities, builders, employers, and community organizations to identify appropriate locations for housing and develop incentives that encourage the types of homes our communities need.
Third, responsible budgeting. We cannot promise services and programs without knowing how we will pay for them. I believe county government needs to align spending with sustainable revenues, make difficult decisions transparently, and protect essential services while addressing structural budget challenges.
Since 2017, I have served on the Leavenworth City Council, where I currently chair the Finance Committee and serve on the Public Safety/Parks and Recreation Committee. I have also participated in committees focused on downtown development, affordable housing, tourism, and community funds. That experience has given me a firsthand understanding of municipal budgeting, public priorities, and the importance of working collaboratively to solve problems.
Professionally, I serve as Executive Director of the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation, where I manage an asset portfolio of approximately $19 million. In the past academic year, the Foundation awarded more than $600,000 in scholarships. This work requires careful financial stewardship, accountability, and a focus on turning resources into meaningful community outcomes.
My previous work directing communications and public relations for Cascade Medical and supporting communications at Confluence Health, combined with more than 15 years as a news professional serving North Central Washington, taught me the value of clear communication, asking questions, and understanding different perspectives.
I have also supported local nonprofit organizations through fundraising and community service. These experiences have reinforced my belief that effective leadership begins with listening, earns trust through follow-through, and measures success by the results delivered to the public.
As county commissioner, I'll bring these skills to the broader challenges we face regarding leading transparently, effective budget management, and thoughtfully tackling our county’s growth challenges and sometimes competing priorities.
Here’s how I’d start:
1. Establish clear financial accountability. Review department budgets regularly, compare actual spending and revenue against projections, and try to identify emerging shortfalls early.
2. Prioritize essential services, making sure we protect the most vulnerable. Public safety, emergency response, roads and infrastructure, legally required services, and the effective delivery of core county functions are paramount, but budget decisions should account for the consequences of cuts, not just an immediate dollar value.
3. Identify savings before cutting services across the board. For example, I think it would be a good process to ask questions about administrative overhead, duplicative processes, contracts, procurement, travel, subscriptions, and opportunities to share services or technology with other public agencies. Each proposal should be evaluated for actual savings, implementation costs, and effects on service quality.
4. Protect reserves and plan for the long term. Reserves are important for emergencies and unexpected revenue declines, but they cannot substitute indefinitely for a balanced operating budget. I would support multi-year financial forecasting, realistic revenue assumptions, and a clear plan for restoring reserves when they fall below established targets.
Ultimately, every department should be able to explain what it needs, why it needs it, what residents receive in return, and how the county will pay for it. We should identify possible savings through evidence and review, not arbitrary across-the-board reductions. Any tax or revenue proposal should also be evaluated transparently, including its effect on households, property owners, and local businesses.
Property rights, and the consistent application of them, matter. Residents and businesses deserve fair, consistent treatment. Land-use decisions should be based on clear standards applied consistently, with a fair process for resolving disputes. Property owners need meaningful opportunities to understand the rules and participate in decisions that affect their land.
Growth should reflect local conditions and available infrastructure. Chelan County's communities all have different needs, landscapes, and economic circumstances. We need to identify appropriate places for housing and economic development while considering roads, water, public safety, utilities, environmental constraints, and the long-term cost of providing services.
Economic development should support the people who live and work here. That requires cooperation among the county, cities, employers, builders, and community organizations. Housing policy and economic development should be considered together because businesses and public services depend on a workforce that can afford to live in the region.
State mandates require active, informed local leadership. Counties need to comply with applicable state law, and Chelan County is no exception. That stated, when state requirements create concerns or impose costs on local communities, I believe county commissioners should communicate those impacts clearly, work with other local governments, and advocate for practical solutions with state legislators. At the same time, we must be honest about which decisions are within the county's authority and which are governed by state law.
My approach would be to engage folks early, explain the trade-offs in plain language, use reliable information, and make decisions through a process everyone can see. We may not agree on every development proposal, but residents should be able to trust that decisions are made fairly, with respect for property owners, consideration for the wider community, and an understanding of the long-term consequences.
Here's my bottom line: Chelan County has specific advantages that may make data centers more palatable here than in other parts of the country, AND the County absolutely must be proactive in creating protections through regulations and coding that ensure those companies are good partners...not just because it’s good for them at the moment, but because they are required to do so if they want to do business here.
Contact the candidates;
Shon Smith