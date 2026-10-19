(Editors note: This post originally listed Clint Strand running as an independent candidate in error; this corrected version reports Strand is running as a Democrat.)

Chelan County District 2 Commissioner Shon Smith is being challenged for reelection by Clint Strand.

Strand is running as a Democrat and is the executive director of the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation and is serving his 3rd term on the Leavenworth City Council. He worked in marketing and communications with Confluence Health and Cascade Medical Center and is a former broadcaster with KOHO Radio in Leavenworth. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and political science from Gonzaga University.

Smith is a GOP candidate and is the current chair of the Chelan County Board of Commissioners, where he is seeking his second four-year term. Smith owns restaurants in Wenatchee and Leavenworth and has worked with Idaho Timber Corp. and Dovex Fruit and holds a BA in Business Administration from Northwest Nazarene University

TownSquare Media posed a series of questions to both candidates in the race.

Please describe three key policy priorities of your campaign. What should voters consider about your candidacy for this seat?

Shon Smith--

My record reflects four years of protecting taxpayer resources, controlling spending, and making decisions for the long-term benefit of Chelan County residents. Common sense should not be a campaign promise. It should be a job requirement. Public office is a public trust. My decisions have always been guided by what is best for Chelan County taxpayers, not special interests, political favors, or personal gain. There is a big difference between county and city government. Rural people living in the unincorporated areas of Chelan County need representation. As someone who lives in an unincorporated area, I recognize that difference. I am here for all of Chelan County, but the rural residents remain a priority.

Clint Strand-- My campaign is focused on three priorities: rebuilding trust in county government, thoughtful growth, and restoring long-term budget stability. First, trust and accountability. County government should provide consistent, professional service and communicate clearly with residents. We need to understand why problems occur before we can fix them. That means listening to residents and county employees, setting clear expectations, measuring results, and holding ourselves accountable for improvement. Second, tackling our growth issues thoughtfully, emphasizing win-win solutions. Chelan County’s natural beauty and agricultural roots are part of what make this region such an attractive place to live, work, and play, and we need to protect those things. At the same time, our region needs more housing options for the people who make our communities work, including teachers, nurses, young families, and local workers. This means using the tools we have to help make homeownership and attainable rental housing possible…all while discouraging the sprawl that could turn our working lands into one big suburb. I support working with cities, builders, employers, and community organizations to identify appropriate locations for housing and develop incentives that encourage the types of homes our communities need. Third, responsible budgeting. We cannot promise services and programs without knowing how we will pay for them. I believe county government needs to align spending with sustainable revenues, make difficult decisions transparently, and protect essential services while addressing structural budget challenges.

What accomplishments demonstrate you are the best choice for a seat on the board?

Clint Strand— My experience combines local government service, financial stewardship, public communication, and a longstanding commitment to our community. Since 2017, I have served on the Leavenworth City Council, where I currently chair the Finance Committee and serve on the Public Safety/Parks and Recreation Committee. I have also participated in committees focused on downtown development, affordable housing, tourism, and community funds. That experience has given me a firsthand understanding of municipal budgeting, public priorities, and the importance of working collaboratively to solve problems. Professionally, I serve as Executive Director of the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation, where I manage an asset portfolio of approximately $19 million. In the past academic year, the Foundation awarded more than $600,000 in scholarships. This work requires careful financial stewardship, accountability, and a focus on turning resources into meaningful community outcomes. My previous work directing communications and public relations for Cascade Medical and supporting communications at Confluence Health, combined with more than 15 years as a news professional serving North Central Washington, taught me the value of clear communication, asking questions, and understanding different perspectives. I have also supported local nonprofit organizations through fundraising and community service. These experiences have reinforced my belief that effective leadership begins with listening, earns trust through follow-through, and measures success by the results delivered to the public. As county commissioner, I'll bring these skills to the broader challenges we face regarding leading transparently, effective budget management, and thoughtfully tackling our county’s growth challenges and sometimes competing priorities.

Shon Smith--

As your Chelan County Commissioner, I have demonstrated a proven track record of fiscal responsibility and integrity. I am the only elected official who declined my own pay raises and has not accepted benefits from Chelan County taxpayers, and yet, I still show up for work, keeping the dollars in the General Fund to support the employees of the county and the needs of the taxpayers.

Several projects were either in the planning or already started prior to coming into office in 2023, which, as a commissioner, I have been able to see completed. One of the largest and most beneficial to the county residents is the Olds Station Campus that was completed this summer. Now having a permanent home for Motor Pool, Emergency Management Services, and the Coroner, centrally located in the county, will benefit future generations.

Is the fiscal management of the county appropriate, given the current revenue and expense climate, and what policies can improve the county budget? What are your spending priorities, and where can savings be realized?

Shon Smith--

I believe government should live within its means. That's not a slogan; it is how I have operated for four years sitting at the table when Chelan County adopts its annual budget. The budget funds public safety, law enforcement, jail, roads, public health, the courts, and the day-to-day services residents depend on. The decisions embedded in it follow taxpayers for years. I do not take that lightly.

But I want to be clear about something: living within the budget does not mean cutting services people actually need. That is a false choice, and I reject it. The real discipline is finding the balance, being honest about what the county can afford while making sure residents are not left without essential services because we are too rigid to find a solution. I have sat in many budget conversations here at the county, even before I was elected. Sometimes the answer is reprioritizing. Sometimes it's finding efficiencies that free up dollars without cutting programs.

I do both.

My approach is straightforward: essential services funded first, reserves mandated, no borrowing for operating costs, and no spending on programs that cannot show results. I pushed for line-item transparency because taxpayers deserve to see exactly where their money goes. And I will continue making the case that responsible stewardship and responsive government are not opposites; they are the same job done right. Having a fund balance that can withstand a lean year or two and sustain services in the anticipation of better years coming through economic growth, not on the backs of taxpayers. Designing a budget with a slight deficit means we are not overcollecting taxes. A budget is a road map for planning, not set in stone. So, by the end of the year, the deficit gap is closed or as close as possible, again proof that we are not overtaxing.

Clint Strand-- I’ve said quite a few times on the campaign trail that county commissioners using our surpluses to balance the budget year after year like they’ve been doing is not sustainable. Tackling our budget challenges requires honestly assessing revenues, expenses, and the services residents expect. Once we do that, we can develop a sustainable budget matching ongoing commitments to recurring revenue, rather than using our reserves as a security blanket to cover operating shortfalls. Here’s how I’d start: 1. Establish clear financial accountability. Review department budgets regularly, compare actual spending and revenue against projections, and try to identify emerging shortfalls early. 2. Prioritize essential services, making sure we protect the most vulnerable. Public safety, emergency response, roads and infrastructure, legally required services, and the effective delivery of core county functions are paramount, but budget decisions should account for the consequences of cuts, not just an immediate dollar value. 3. Identify savings before cutting services across the board. For example, I think it would be a good process to ask questions about administrative overhead, duplicative processes, contracts, procurement, travel, subscriptions, and opportunities to share services or technology with other public agencies. Each proposal should be evaluated for actual savings, implementation costs, and effects on service quality. 4. Protect reserves and plan for the long term. Reserves are important for emergencies and unexpected revenue declines, but they cannot substitute indefinitely for a balanced operating budget. I would support multi-year financial forecasting, realistic revenue assumptions, and a clear plan for restoring reserves when they fall below established targets. Ultimately, every department should be able to explain what it needs, why it needs it, what residents receive in return, and how the county will pay for it. We should identify possible savings through evidence and review, not arbitrary across-the-board reductions. Any tax or revenue proposal should also be evaluated transparently, including its effect on households, property owners, and local businesses.

How do you strike a balance between property rights, growth, economic development, and mandates from Olympia?

Clint Strand-- That is the heart of our challenge, isn't it? Planning for growth and potential opportunity for Chelan County, while making sure we retain the soul of what makes this such an incredible place to work, play, live, and raise a family. Here are my guiding principles in creating that balance: Property rights, and the consistent application of them, matter. Residents and businesses deserve fair, consistent treatment. Land-use decisions should be based on clear standards applied consistently, with a fair process for resolving disputes. Property owners need meaningful opportunities to understand the rules and participate in decisions that affect their land. Growth should reflect local conditions and available infrastructure. Chelan County's communities all have different needs, landscapes, and economic circumstances. We need to identify appropriate places for housing and economic development while considering roads, water, public safety, utilities, environmental constraints, and the long-term cost of providing services. Economic development should support the people who live and work here. That requires cooperation among the county, cities, employers, builders, and community organizations. Housing policy and economic development should be considered together because businesses and public services depend on a workforce that can afford to live in the region. State mandates require active, informed local leadership. Counties need to comply with applicable state law, and Chelan County is no exception. That stated, when state requirements create concerns or impose costs on local communities, I believe county commissioners should communicate those impacts clearly, work with other local governments, and advocate for practical solutions with state legislators. At the same time, we must be honest about which decisions are within the county's authority and which are governed by state law. My approach would be to engage folks early, explain the trade-offs in plain language, use reliable information, and make decisions through a process everyone can see. We may not agree on every development proposal, but residents should be able to trust that decisions are made fairly, with respect for property owners, consideration for the wider community, and an understanding of the long-term consequences.

Shon Smith--

Balance? There is no balance! Since the Growth Management Act of 1990, many of the decisions that local governments were once able to make have been taken out of our hands. It is outdated and unfair, having decisions made from Olympia, not Chelan County; it needs to be eliminated. When the cities and counties are given their population allocations and expected to plan for that growth, our hands are tied locally as to options. Even prior to me being elected, Chelan County was wise to adopt the bare minimums of the land requirements, not adding restrictions to use. Our economy is changing rapidly as the orchards are having difficulties remaining profitable and needing to change the use of the land, and that is a tough needle to thread. Seeing opportunities and amending the code where we can without being struck down by Olympia is one of my goals, but it takes time; it will not happen overnight.

How do you view the development of data centers?

Shon Smith--

Chelan County is fortunate to have Microsoft and Sabey as data center partners up to this point. They have both come with plans that enhance the communities they invest in. Quincy is a prime example of what good partners can do in and for the community. Multi-million-dollar investments in water and power benefit the community as a whole. Proving jobs, investing in higher education, schools, and parks, and reopening Malaga Fire Station are just a few immediate examples of that partnership. Increased sales and property tax revenue will eventually lessen the load the taxpayers carry for services that enhance the quality of life.

Clint Strand-- This one is nuanced. I think we can all hold a few truths in the same hand: the county is dealing with systemic revenue issues, data centers can be a huge piece to the revenue puzzle for our county, we’ve been fortunate Microsoft and Sabey have done their best to add to our communities in meaningful ways as they’ve built out their data centers, AND we have numerous examples nationwide of tech companies acting horribly and in absolute bad faith with the communities they're building data centers in. Here's my bottom line: Chelan County has specific advantages that may make data centers more palatable here than in other parts of the country, AND the County absolutely must be proactive in creating protections through regulations and coding that ensure those companies are good partners...not just because it’s good for them at the moment, but because they are required to do so if they want to do business here.

Contact the candidates; Shon Smith www.smith4commissioner.com

Clint Strand