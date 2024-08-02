State Sen Hawkins Far Outraising Others In Local Primary Races

The Washington primary election takes place Tuesday, and outgoing state senator Brad Hawkins is far more well-funded than any other local candidate in Chelan or Douglas counties.

Hawkins is now running for the Chelan County Commission District 3 seat, and he's raised almost $91,000 in campaign contributions.

His total is nearly four times the amount collected by construction contractor Flint Hartwig, who is the closest competitor in the same race.

Hawkins appears to have benefited from his time as a state legislator, with roughly a third of his contributions coming from state and national businesses, political action committees and unions.

Hawkins has raised far and away the most money of any candidate in every category - Individuals $31,980.00, Businesses $27,350.00, Other $19,940.00, Political Action Committees $8,300.00, Unions $3,200.00.

He's also spent more than $73,000 in the primary election, again dwarfing Hartwig.

Hartwig has raised $22,318.72 and spent $18,249.76. His breakdown of contribution is Individuals $12,386.13, Businesses $3,655.91, Other $359.29.

In addition, Hartwig has donated $5,917.39 to his own campaign.

There are four candidates in the Chelan County Commission District 3 race, all Republicans.

In addition to Hawkins and Hartwig are Brandt Cappell, who is a Senior Legislative Assistant to State Rep. Keith Goehner, and Chris Willoughby, a Manson Community Council member and Chelan County Fire District 5 Fire Commissioner.

Cappell has raised $4,613.48 and spent $4,156.26, while Willouhby has raised $2,558.69 and spent $2,310.64

The other local competitive county commission race is the Douglas County Commission District 2 seat.

All but one candidate is a Republican. In that race, Rock Island Mayor Randy Agnew has raised $15,900.00, more than double that of his next closest competitor, veteran Wenatchee Valley Fire Department firefighter Austin Flemens, who raised $7,590.63.

Midland Trucking head Jimmy Sherrell has raised $3,760.00. Katie L Shafer has not raised or spent any money in the race, while independent candidate Paula Lamanna has raised $125.00.

The lion's share of Agnew's contributions, $11,700.00, have come from businesses. Notably, Agnew is the only candidate who has spent more than he's received in donations - $17,449.37

The business, political action committee, trade group and union contributions to county commission candidates in Chelan and Douglas counties are listed below. All the numbers collected are from the Washington Public Disclosure Commision.

