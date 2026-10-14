The East Wenatchee Police Department is reporting the discovery of a deceased individual near the Columbia River footbridge.

Captain Karstan Garcia says the body was reported about 4:45pm on Tuesday.

Responding officers located the deceased subject along the riverbank, about 100 yards south of the footbridge.

Garcia said the death is being investigated as suspicious, according to a news release.

The area was secured overnight until the Washington State Patrol Crime

Scene Response Team (WSP CSRT) could process the scene.

Get our free mobile app

The public is requested to avoid the area while investigators continue their work.

Garcia did not disclose the identity, gender, or age of the deceased individual or why the death is suspicious in nature.

Anyone with useful information relevant to the investigation should contact RiverCom dispatch at 509-663-9911.