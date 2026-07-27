The East Wenatchee Police Department is the hosting agency for the National Night Out event with local 1st responders on Thursday evening in Eastmont Community Park.

The annual event is designed to bring families and local 1st responders together to strengthen community ties.

Local sponsors are providing free hot dogs, prizes and games with a deputy dunk tank, a cash grab wind machine, free face painting, bouncy house attractions and the aircraft, trucks, and cars, equipment used by first responders

Free raffle prizes include Trek Bikes and a washer/dryer combo valued at $2000

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Participating agencies include the Chelan and Douglas County Sheriff's Departments, Chelan County Corrections, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department, Washington State Patrol, RiverCom 911, Ballard & Lifeline Ambulance services

National Night Out is July 30 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Eastmont Community Park.

The Wenatchee Police Department will host its National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 4, at three locations: Café 620 (Lewis St.), Washington Park, and Rotary Park from 6pm to 8pm Each location will offer free snacks, drinks, games, raffles, and a chance to meet local Wenatchee patrol officers.