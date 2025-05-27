East Wenatchee Arrest Two and Looking for Owners of Stolen Items; Are You a Victim?

East Wenatchee Police have recovered stolen items and two males have been arrested on various charges.  Police also are trying to reunite owners of the stolen goods with their property

Assistant Chief Erik Hampton said in a news release that East Wenatchee Police, the Douglas County Sheriff's and the Columbia River Task Force served a search warrant on Thursday at a residence in the 1600 block of 8th Street Southeast

Officers arrested two males and also discovered three firearms, controlled substances, and items believed to be stolen property.

Hampton says the suspected stolen property at the home includes bicycles, generators, and tools. The Department hopes the owners of the items reach out to arrange the return of their property and requests they contact the East Wenatchee Police records department about their stolen property.

East Wenatchee Police Department can be contacted weekdays at 509-884-9511 from 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM.  Select option 7 reach the records department about identifying and retrieving stolen property.

Hampton says one of the suspects is facing two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The second male was jailed for outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrants and additional charges are pending.

