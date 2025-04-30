Authorities took a man with a felony warrant into custody after he failed to register as a sex offender.

Chelan County Sheriff Ryan Moody says the Columbia River Drug Task Force arrested 40-year-old Joshua Clark Thursday, April 24 near the Sunset Motor Inn in East Wenatchee.

Detectives tried to convince Clark to surrender at the motel room, but he escaped out of a motel room window and climbed onto the roof of the motel where he used profanity and hand gestures towards police.

Clark jumped off the roof into a fenced area of Douglas County PUD property and found himself trapped. While inside the fenced area, he jumped off a retaining wall onto a PUD vehicle. Clark allegedly displayed a knife to an officer, but officers took him into custody without further incident.

Clark faces charges of burglary, malicious mischief, and a prior warrant of Eluding.

The Columbia River Drug Task Force includes Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, East Wenatchee Police Department and Wenatchee Police Department.