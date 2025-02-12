Columbia River Drug Task Force Looks Back on a Busy 2024

The Columbia River Drug Task Force (CRDTF) is trumpeting the eventful year it just had.

The Task Force consists of members culled from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Wenatchee Police Department and East Wenatchee PD.

In 2024, they were largely successful in combatting illicit drug activity in the area, according to Chief Ryan Moody of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

To be specific, the Task Force opened 100+ new cases and arrested nearly 100 individuals, over a quarter of whom were documented gang members.

They also seized tens of thousands in criminal proceeds as well as motor vehicles, firearms and hundreds of grams of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl. Here's a more detailed stat-by-stat breakdown (these figures come from Moody):

# of cases opened: 101

# of arrests made: 92

Amount of ill-gotten cash seized: $65K

# of firearms recovered: 46

# of vehicles confiscated: 11

# of fentanyl pills seized: 6,396

Amount of methamphetamine seized: 5,520 grams

Amount of powder fentanyl seized: 1,611 grams

Amount of cocaine seized: 1,012 grams