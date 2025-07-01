The Beyond Wonderland Festival at the Gorge Ampitheater resulted in multiple drug arrests.

Get our free mobile app

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office released their annual figures for their operation in conjunction with the Columbia River Drug Task Force and Grant County's Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team. Beyond Wonderland took place at the Gorge the weekend of June 14-15.

“This operation is a strong example of how cross-agency partnerships increase regional safety,” said Sheriff Mike Morrison. “The problems of one community do not stay isolated and what affects one county often spills into the next. Supporting our neighbors helps protect our own residents, and we’re grateful for the reciprocal support we receive from these agencies during critical incidents.”

The work led to 10 criminal cases and eight arrests for drug delivery and possession with intent to deliver. Authorities seized approximately $2,000 in cash, three vehicles, and a significant amount of illegal substances including: 96 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 89 grams of cocaine, 49 grams of MDMA, 46 grams of ketamine, 39 grams of LSD, 20 grams of DMT, and 15 grams of fentanyl.

The Sheriff's Office said they hope this effort combatted drug trafficking and prevented overdoses.