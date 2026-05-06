A potato truck tipped on its side approximately five miles northeast of Royal City, on Wednesday morning, forcing the closure of Dodson Road.

Where the Crash Happened

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The Grant County Sheriff's Office said it happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. when a semi towing a load of potatoes misjudged the steep grade coming down from Frenchman Hill on Dodson Road and hit the guardrail.

Road Closure Details

The truck tipped and spilled its load of potatoes onto the road and the ditch, forcing the road to close between Frenchman Hills Road and Road 11-SW.

The driver of the truck did not sustain injuries.

What Drivers Should Know

Officials have not provided an estimated reopening time, and they advise motorists to seek detours.