Authorities have in their grasp a reputed fentanyl and methamphetamine dealer.

According to Sgt. Chris Foreman of the Columbia River Drug Task Force, a search warrant on January 17 led to the arrest of Daniel "Grinch" McClellan.

McClellan, 38, has prior convictions for drug delivery and unlawful firearm possession. This time, fentanyl pills and powder were discovered at a residence on Hurds River Ranch Ln in Malaga.

Get our free mobile app

A second search warrant, this one in Douglas County, uncovered methamphetamine and two pistols inside McClellan's storage units.

McClellan faces charges for unlawful firearm possession in Douglas County and fentanyl possession with intent to deliver in Chelan County. Over $3,000 in suspected drug profits was seized.