Wenatchee Man Sentenced to 17 Years in Federal Drug and Gun Case

Wenatchee Man Sentenced to 17 Years in Federal Drug and Gun Case

Photo Credit | Unsplash

A Wenatchee man has been sentenced to federal prison on drug trafficking and firearm charges.

Federal prosecutors say U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pennell sentenced 40-year-old Steven Graham to 17 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. A jury convicted Graham in July.

Investigators say Graham was under community custody supervision for a prior drug conviction when the Columbia River Drug Task Force began investigating him for drug trafficking and an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Authorities located Graham at a Red Lion motel in Wenatchee. After conducting surveillance, investigators served search warrants on his motel room and a vehicle on November 29, 2023.

During the search, officers seized more than 7,000 fentanyl-laced pills, more than 170 grams of methamphetamine, four firearms, and about $19,000 in cash.
Prosecutors say Graham was prohibited from possessing firearms and qualified as a career offender.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Columbia River Drug Task Force.

The 10 Best TV Shows of 2025

ScreenCrush named the top ten series of the year. How many of these great shows did you watch?

Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

The Worst Blockbusters of 2025

Blockbusters had a spotty track record in 2025. Some were great; some were ... the movies on this list.
Filed Under: columbia river drug task force, drug trafficking, fentanyl, homeland security investigations, methamphetamine, wenatchee
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ