A Wenatchee man has been sentenced to federal prison on drug trafficking and firearm charges.

Federal prosecutors say U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pennell sentenced 40-year-old Steven Graham to 17 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. A jury convicted Graham in July.

Investigators say Graham was under community custody supervision for a prior drug conviction when the Columbia River Drug Task Force began investigating him for drug trafficking and an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant.

Authorities located Graham at a Red Lion motel in Wenatchee. After conducting surveillance, investigators served search warrants on his motel room and a vehicle on November 29, 2023.

During the search, officers seized more than 7,000 fentanyl-laced pills, more than 170 grams of methamphetamine, four firearms, and about $19,000 in cash.

Prosecutors say Graham was prohibited from possessing firearms and qualified as a career offender.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Columbia River Drug Task Force.

