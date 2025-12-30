Wenatchee Man Sentenced to 17 Years in Federal Drug and Gun Case
A Wenatchee man has been sentenced to federal prison on drug trafficking and firearm charges.
Federal prosecutors say U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pennell sentenced 40-year-old Steven Graham to 17 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. A jury convicted Graham in July.
Investigators say Graham was under community custody supervision for a prior drug conviction when the Columbia River Drug Task Force began investigating him for drug trafficking and an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant.
Authorities located Graham at a Red Lion motel in Wenatchee. After conducting surveillance, investigators served search warrants on his motel room and a vehicle on November 29, 2023.
During the search, officers seized more than 7,000 fentanyl-laced pills, more than 170 grams of methamphetamine, four firearms, and about $19,000 in cash.
Prosecutors say Graham was prohibited from possessing firearms and qualified as a career offender.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Columbia River Drug Task Force.
