Starting March 13th, a long list of local vendors are gathering for the annual KPQ Home Expo in Wenatchee to get you ready for spring!

You'll want to be at the Town Toyota Center March 13th (12-7p), 14th (9a-6p), and 15th (11a-4p) for all the best and latest ideas, products, designs, and services you'll need for home, yard, and garden this year.

Plus, meet the radio broadcasters from News Radio 560 KPQ as we will be LIVE on-air on the floor every day.

We have the full list of exhibitors you'll get to meet at the expo, and watch for exclusive specials and offerings only available at the KPQ Home Expo.

Enter to win 3 months free internet service with LocalTel, the presenting sponsor of the KPQ Home Expo

Wenatchee Super Oval race fans can enter to win one of two passes for the 2026 racing season.

Every vendor and exhibitor you'll meet at the 2026 KPQ Home Expo

Revisit this article for updates to MORE exhibitors that will be added to our list.

LocalTel is our major sponsor this year.

A & B Lawncare & More

A & G Brothers

A & L Excavation

A Sweet Edition

A Walden Insurance

A&N Plumbing & More LLC

A&W Paving

A1 Asbestos LLC

Abundant Life Chiropractic

Ag Supply- Wenatchee

Allied Plumbing

Alpine Roofing

Apex Quality Roofing

Apple Valley Pools & Excavation

Applesox

Atlantic Roofing & Siding

Atlas Construction Advisors

Bath Fitters Wenatchee

Bethany Church Wenatchee

Big T's Auto Detailing and Wraps

Blackrock Asphalt Services

Budget Blinds - Wenatchee

Cascade Master Builders

Cashmere Valley Bank

Central Washington Asphalt

Century Communities

Chelan Douglas Health District

Chelan Hot Tubs and Pools

Clean Air Connection

Columbia Construction

Columbia Cooling & Refrigeration

Concrete Coating Repair & Restoration

Creative Concepts Wenatchee

Cross Country Mortgage

Cutco

D'Oilvo

Double H Carpentry

East Wenatchee Senior Living

Farm & Home Hardware

First Choice Restoration and 1Tom Plumber

Grit N Grain LLC

Harvest Valley Pest Control

Heartland Restoration

Heavenly Roofing LLC

Highway Two Chimneys

Homecare Heroes LLC

Humana-Wenatchee

I Got Meat 20 Feet

Innovative Precast

JLB Investments (Tens Units Massagers)

Jones & Jones-Betts

Just a Little Nuts

Knutson General Contracting LLC

LeafGuard of Seattle

Line-X of Wenatchee-NCW Protective Coatings

Living Your Now

Local Tel

Longhorn Junk Removal and Services LLC

Lowe's

M & B Painting

Master Gardeners

Mattress Today Wenatchee

Mountain View Women's Health

Nature's Home Solution

Nectar of the Vine

Nelson Motorsports

North Cascades Heating and Air

North Central Washington Prospectors

Pacific Power Batteries

Pape' Machinery

PIR Corp

Precision Waterjet

PS Products LLC (My Sticky Buddy)

Pure Maintenance

Re-Bath of TriCities

Renewal by Anderson Wenatchee

RoofMaxx of Wenatchee

S.H. Prodigy Painting LLC

Sauna Health store LLC

Scentsy-Lori Valdez

Select Roofing

Sew Creative

Solid Structures LLC

Source Code Essentials LLC

Springwater Insurance Group

Sunnyslope Shade Co

Superior Sleep

Swim World Chelan

Swim World Chelan LLC

TAZ Lawn Services, LLC

The Blind Guy-Wenatchee

Traditional Designs Inc-Wenatchee

Turner Restoration

Valley Tractor & Equipment

Vamonos Junk Haulers

Wenatchee Right to Life

Wenatchee Valley Trimlight

Westridge Wood Co

WTH Custom Ramp & Shower Company

How much are tickets to attend the KPQ Home Expo?

Each year the expo has absolutely free admission and parking, so bring your friends and family to find their next great home or garden ideas, and don't worry about costs!

