Ultimate Guide to KPQ Home Expo Vendors
Starting March 13th, a long list of local vendors are gathering for the annual KPQ Home Expo in Wenatchee to get you ready for spring!
You'll want to be at the Town Toyota Center March 13th (12-7p), 14th (9a-6p), and 15th (11a-4p) for all the best and latest ideas, products, designs, and services you'll need for home, yard, and garden this year.
Plus, meet the radio broadcasters from News Radio 560 KPQ as we will be LIVE on-air on the floor every day.
We have the full list of exhibitors you'll get to meet at the expo, and watch for exclusive specials and offerings only available at the KPQ Home Expo.
- Enter to win 3 months free internet service with LocalTel, the presenting sponsor of the KPQ Home Expo
- Wenatchee Super Oval race fans can enter to win one of two passes for the 2026 racing season.
Every vendor and exhibitor you'll meet at the 2026 KPQ Home Expo
LocalTel is our major sponsor this year.
A & B Lawncare & More
A & G Brothers
A & L Excavation
A Sweet Edition
A Walden Insurance
A&N Plumbing & More LLC
A&W Paving
A1 Asbestos LLC
Abundant Life Chiropractic
Ag Supply- Wenatchee
Allied Plumbing
Alpine Roofing
Apex Quality Roofing
Apple Valley Pools & Excavation
Applesox
Atlantic Roofing & Siding
Atlas Construction Advisors
Bath Fitters Wenatchee
Bethany Church Wenatchee
Big T's Auto Detailing and Wraps
Blackrock Asphalt Services
Budget Blinds - Wenatchee
Cascade Master Builders
Cashmere Valley Bank
Central Washington Asphalt
Century Communities
Chelan Douglas Health District
Chelan Hot Tubs and Pools
Clean Air Connection
Columbia Construction
Columbia Cooling & Refrigeration
Concrete Coating Repair & Restoration
Creative Concepts Wenatchee
Cross Country Mortgage
Cutco
D'Oilvo
Double H Carpentry
East Wenatchee Senior Living
Farm & Home Hardware
First Choice Restoration and 1Tom Plumber
Grit N Grain LLC
Harvest Valley Pest Control
Heartland Restoration
Heavenly Roofing LLC
Highway Two Chimneys
Homecare Heroes LLC
Humana-Wenatchee
I Got Meat 20 Feet
Innovative Precast
JLB Investments (Tens Units Massagers)
Jones & Jones-Betts
Just a Little Nuts
Knutson General Contracting LLC
LeafGuard of Seattle
Line-X of Wenatchee-NCW Protective Coatings
Living Your Now
Local Tel
Longhorn Junk Removal and Services LLC
Lowe's
M & B Painting
Master Gardeners
Mattress Today Wenatchee
Mountain View Women's Health
Nature's Home Solution
Nectar of the Vine
Nelson Motorsports
North Cascades Heating and Air
North Central Washington Prospectors
Pacific Power Batteries
Pape' Machinery
PIR Corp
Precision Waterjet
PS Products LLC (My Sticky Buddy)
Pure Maintenance
Re-Bath of TriCities
Renewal by Anderson Wenatchee
RoofMaxx of Wenatchee
S.H. Prodigy Painting LLC
Sauna Health store LLC
Scentsy-Lori Valdez
Select Roofing
Sew Creative
Solid Structures LLC
Source Code Essentials LLC
Springwater Insurance Group
Sunnyslope Shade Co
Superior Sleep
Swim World Chelan
Swim World Chelan LLC
TAZ Lawn Services, LLC
The Blind Guy-Wenatchee
Traditional Designs Inc-Wenatchee
Turner Restoration
Valley Tractor & Equipment
Vamonos Junk Haulers
Wenatchee Right to Life
Wenatchee Valley Trimlight
Westridge Wood Co
WTH Custom Ramp & Shower Company
How much are tickets to attend the KPQ Home Expo?
Each year the expo has absolutely free admission and parking, so bring your friends and family to find their next great home or garden ideas, and don't worry about costs!
