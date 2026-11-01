About 33% of general election ballots have been returned statewide as of the Friday tally at the Washington Secretary of State's office.

Washington state has 5.16 million registered voters, and by Friday, over 1.69 million ballots had been received.

Chelan County voters have turned in 38% of the 55 thousand ballots sent to registered voters.

35% of the nearly 29-thousand Douglas County ballots have been returned. Okanogan County returns are 35%, and the return rate was lagging behind in Grant County, with only 23% received.

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The return rate through Friday suggests that many ballots had yet to be returned to elections officials. The 2024 statewide midterm general election turnout was almost 79%. Chelan and Douglas County voter turnout was over 77%

The Secretary of State's office says just over 70% of ballots collected through Friday were placed in a ballot drop box and 29% by mail.

Election and postal officials are urging voters to use an official elections drop box up until 8pm Tuesday, November 3rd, to ensure their ballot is counted. The last safe day to receive a valid postmark on ballots sent through the U.S. mail was last Tuesday

Older voters have been the most significant demographic to return their ballots, with over 58% of voters 65 and older having already cast their ballot and 39% of registered voters between 55 and 64. Just 13% of young voters aged 18 to 24 have turned in their ballot

NewsRadio 560KPQ will have national election results on Tuesday, November 3rd, starting at 6pm. Local and statewide results will be available just after 8pm when voting closes.