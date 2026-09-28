Chelan PUD has announced park visitors in Chelan and Manson will encounter temporary closures this fall and winter as crews make improvements to Riverwalk Park, Manson Bay Park, and Old Mill Park.

At Riverwalk Park, a new plaza will be constructed in conjunction with the City of Chelan’s lift station replacement project. The plaza will include benches, a viewing area, new lighting, and an accessible ramp. The lift station area and about 10 adjacent parking spots will remain closed during construction work scheduled to wrap up around Memorial Day.

Riverwalk Park improvements Image: Chelan PUD Riverwalk Park improvements Image: Chelan PUD

At Manson Bay Park, the marina will close from November through January while Chelan PUD contractors replace the breakwater. The breakwater helps keep marina waters calm and protects the shoreline from erosion.

At Old Mill Park, the day-use dock and marine dump station will close in early October while crews replace the dock. Work is expected to finish in January, depending on conditions.

Old Mill Park Image: Chelan PUD Old Mill Park Image: Chelan PUD

Visitors can find park status updates at chelanpud.org/parks.