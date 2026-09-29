Zoey is the adoptable pet of the week at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS). She is a beautiful 3-year-old female Husky, and, like any Husky, Zoey has an independent spirit and a curious mind. But when she decides it’s time for affection, she’ll greet you with the softest eyes that are impossible to resist.

Zoey is an adventurer and loves being outside, exploring her surroundings, and following her nose wherever it may lead. She’s looking for a family who will give her plenty of opportunities to stay active, both physically and mentally. Adventures, enrichment, walks, exploring, and quality time will help Zoey thrive.

Zoey would make a wonderful family dog. She loves kids and enjoys being part of a family. She wants to be included in the fun, share in the adventures, and have people of her own to love.

If you’re looking for a beautiful, intelligent, independent, adventurous dog who will bring plenty of personality and love into your life, Zoey just might be a perfect match.

Zoey is the pet of the week Image: WVHS Zoey is the pet of the week Image: WVHS

ZOEY

Dog Breed: Siberian Husky

Age: 3 Years

Sex: Female

Animal ID: A0061635131

You can arrange a doggie date with Zoey to see how wonderful she is.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA

Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Phone: (509) 662-9577

Find a gallery of dogs available for adoption at WVHS.