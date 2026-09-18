The reopening of the modernized Malaga fire station and a celebration of Microsoft's first data center were observed on Thursday.

Community members, local elected officials, first responders, and regional partners gathered at the remodeled Malaga Fire Station and toured Microsoft’s data center campus in Malaga, according to a news release.

Microsoft Data Center Campus Tour Microsoft Data Center Campus Tour

The updated fire station will improve emergency-response capability and provide a community resource space. The project was made possible through collaboration among the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department, local and regional partners, and Microsoft.

Newly Renovated Malaga Fire Station Newly Renovated Malaga Fire Station

Chief Jon Perry of the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department thanked Microsoft for the commitment to the Malaga area.

"Today's celebration is about the people and partnerships that make Malaga a strong community," said Chief Jon Perry of the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department. "Microsoft's incredible $1.5 million contribution is what made this reopening possible, and it reflects the kind of partnership that strengthens our ability to serve residents, support our first responders and respond to emergencies across the area. We are grateful to Microsoft and all the community partners who helped make this milestone possible."

Microsoft’s Malaga data center campus is intended to support growing demand for cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital services.

Navin Sathi, General Manager of Data Center Operations at Microsoft, told the audience Microsoft's work in Central Washington continues a 20-plus-year investment in the region.

“We’re proud to mark this important moment alongside the Malaga community and the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department,” said Navin Sathi, General Manager of Data Center Operations at Microsoft. “Our work in Central Washington extends beyond physical infrastructure. It is grounded in long-term relationships, local collaboration, and a commitment to contributing positively to the communities where we operate.”

The event was open to Malaga residents, public agencies, community organizations, and project partners, including Chelan County, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, Malaga Water District, Malaga-Colockum Community Council, and Wenatchee Valley Fire Department.