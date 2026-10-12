Interim Douglas County Sheriff Tyler Caille and Adam Musgrove, a deputy sergeant with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, are running for Douglas County Sheriff on November 3rd, 2026.

Caille was undersheriff under former Sheriff Kevin Morris and was appointed by the Board of County Commissioners in February 2026, when Morris retired.

Adam Musgrove has been with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office since 2012, is a Navy veteran, and is a shift supervisor for the Chelan County Sheriff's Department and previously served as chief of patrol under the previous administration.

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TownSquare Media posed a series of questions to both candidates in the race.

Please describe three key policy priorities of your campaign. What should voters consider about your candidacy for this seat?

--Tyler Caille

My priorities are centered on three areas:

Reliable, Modern Public Safety: Every Douglas County community deserves dependable law enforcement. My focus includes proactive policing, addressing crime, strengthening rural coverage, and ensuring deputies have the training, communications, technology, and equipment they need. We must continue improving services while planning responsibly for future growth.

Prevention, School Safety, and Behavioral Health: Public safety involves more than responding to emergencies. It means working with schools, families, behavioral-health professionals, and community partners to recognize concerns early, strengthen crisis response, and connect people with appropriate resources. Supporting the mental health and well-being of our deputies and first responders matters, too.

Professional Excellence and Public Trust: Trust is earned through actions, not promises. I believe in constitutional policing, transparency, accessibility, responsible use of taxpayer resources, and high standards supported by training, accreditation, and accountability.

I bring more than 20 years with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and over 30 years in public safety. As your current sheriff, I know our strengths and where we can improve. My goal is to build on what works and prepare this office for the future.

Please describe three key policy priorities of your campaign. What should voters consider about your candidacy for this seat?

--Adam Musgrove

Trying to narrow the answer to this question down to just three priorities is difficult. Like any leader, I have priorities of my own. However, what I discovered while knocking on doors and speaking with citizens throughout Douglas County is that my personal priorities must take a back seat to the concerns of the people I serve.

While my foremost responsibilities will always be public safety and protecting your constitutional rights, I have made it a priority to listen. Throughout this campaign, I have knocked on hundreds of doors across Douglas County, and I made it a point to ask every person I spoke with one simple question: "What is your priority for your sheriff and sheriff's office?"

The answers varied, but several common themes emerged time and time again. Citizens told me they want greater visibility from their deputies, faster response times, accountability from their law enforcement, and a Sheriff's Office that is engaged with the community it serves. They want to know that when they call for help, someone will be there. They want a sheriff's office that is transparent, present, and focused on serving the people.

Those conversations reinforced my belief that effective leadership begins with listening. If elected sheriff, my priorities will be shaped not only by my experience and vision but also by the concerns and expectations of the citizens of Douglas County. After all, the Sheriff's Office exists to serve the people, and the people deserve a voice in setting its direction.

If I were to select 3 priorities in addition to what I have mentioned, I would say:

1. Improve service and response times.

2. Develop relationships and community relation events.

3. Build the strongest values-based destination agency in the State of Washington

What accomplishments demonstrate you are the best choice as sheriff?

--Adam Musgrove

Throughout my time with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, I have taken great pride in finding ways to serve not only our community but the surrounding communities as well. One accomplishment that means a great deal to me was co-founding the Behavioral Health Unit, which continues to serve the residents of Chelan and Douglas Counties today.

Mental health-related calls are among the most significant and challenging issues facing law enforcement. Too often, individuals in crisis need more than a law enforcement response. The Behavioral Health Unit was created to help connect those individuals with the resources, treatment, and support they need. By bringing together law enforcement and behavioral health professionals, the unit has provided assistance to hundreds of people and their families during some of their most difficult moments.

Knowing that this program continues to make a positive difference in our communities is incredibly rewarding and remains one of the accomplishments of which I am most proud. It reflects my belief that effective public safety is not only about enforcement but also about compassion, collaboration, and helping people find a path toward stability and recovery.

What accomplishments demonstrate you are the best choice as sheriff?

--Tyler Caille

My career has combined hands-on emergency response with the work of strengthening public safety organizations, developing partnerships, and managing limited resources.

During the Chelan Hills Fire tragedy, I helped coordinate law enforcement operations, evacuation efforts, and communication with responding agencies. Our deputies and investigative partners have continued the complex criminal investigation. That tragedy underscored the importance of preparation, cooperation, and steady leadership when a community is facing extraordinary circumstances.

I’ve served as the Sheriff’s Office Accreditation Manager, helping maintain professional standards, strengthen policies, and support consistent training and accountability. My school-safety work has included speaking at the National School Safety Conference, working with the National Threat Assessment Center on prevention and threat assessment, and providing preparedness and active-shooter response training to schools, businesses, and public organizations across our region.

During my 22 years as Fire Chief of Douglas County Fire District 5, I’ve helped provide emergency services across approximately 520 square miles with limited rural resources. For more than two decades, I have written several grants totaling over two million dollars, which, over that time, have brought substantial funding to the district for essential equipment and facility improvements. That experience has taught me the value of planning ahead, securing outside resources, and protecting local taxpayers.

I also helped coordinate the BlueBridge Alliance partnership, giving deputies a way to offer immediate help such as food, fuel, transportation, or other necessities to people in difficult circumstances. More recently, our office launched a mobile app to make public safety updates and emergency alerts easier to access.

I hold degrees in criminal justice and criminal justice administration, am completing a master’s degree in organizational leadership with a criminal justice emphasis, and have completed FBI-LEEDA executive leadership training. To me, leadership means continuing to learn, supporting the people who serve, and taking responsibility for results.

Is the current level of coverage and response time to remote parts of Douglas County sufficient, and what steps can be taken to improve it?

--Tyler Caille

We’ve made meaningful progress with around-the-clock law enforcement coverage, but there is always room to improve, particularly in our most remote communities. Distance, weather, limited roads, and radio or cellular gaps can still affect response times.

Improvement starts with understanding where calls occur and how far deputies travel, then using that information to guide deployment and staffing decisions. We must continue strengthening communications infrastructure, mapping and reporting technology, and our ability to coordinate with neighboring agencies as the county grows.

As a member and past chairman of the RiverCom Operations Group, I’ve seen firsthand how reliable 911 communications and coordination between law enforcement, fire districts, and other responders can make a difference in an emergency.

We can’t eliminate the miles between communities, and I won’t promise response times our geography can’t support. I will keep working to improve coverage and use our resources where they can make the greatest difference.

Is the current level of coverage and response time to remote parts of Douglas County sufficient, and what steps can be taken to improve it?

--Adam Musgrove

Unfortunately, when you are responsible for a county the size of Douglas County, response time is always a concern. Balancing limited resources while prioritizing emergency calls will be my focus while working on innovative ways of deploying deputies efficiently. Staffing can always be better and is truly a nationwide law enforcement issue. While I will advocate for additional staffing, I will also be committed to maximizing the resources we have for mission accomplishment. I believe in full transparency and keeping the citizens of Douglas County informed of our capabilities, our challenges, and the solutions we are actively pursuing to address those issues.

We have to prioritize emergency calls, but I believe we can get creative and strategic about the deployment of our resources. Getting creative and thinking outside of the box, like adjusting schedules and resources to align with call volume and community needs, are ideas that I would like to employ. Prioritize proactive patrols to ensure deputies are spending more time in the communities they serve, including both contract cities and the unincorporated areas of Douglas County.

What is your position on protecting citizens’ rights and responding to government overreach?

--Adam Musgrove

My two top priorities are public safety and protecting your Constitutional rights. One of the defining lessons from my leadership experience in the United States Navy was learning to embrace difficult conversations and stand up for those who cannot stand up for themselves. True leadership is not about avoiding conflict; it is about addressing challenges with honesty, integrity, and the courage to do what is right.

That perspective has molded the leader I am today. I will not hesitate to stand up to Olympia when concerns arise regarding the Constitutionality of laws or mandates. I will make decisions through the lens of the Constitution while ensuring my actions are grounded in the rule of law and my continued oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States.

I will do this professionally through the appropriate legal and legislative channels. Relationships Matter, and I am confident that the strong relationships I have built with community members, public officials, and partner organizations will help us navigate challenges and achieve positive outcomes for Douglas County.

What is your position on protecting citizens’ rights and responding to government overreach?

--Tyler Caille

My oath is to uphold the Constitution and the law. That responsibility comes before politics, public pressure, or the wishes of any government agency. A Sheriff’s authority is significant, but it has limits, and those limits matter.

Every enforcement action must have a lawful basis and respect due process and individual rights. If my office is asked to participate in an unlawful action, I will not authorize it. Concerns involving other agencies must be addressed through appropriate legal channels, with sound judgment and documented decisions.

Accountability starts within our own office. Deputies need clear expectations, continued constitutional training, and fair, consistent accountability when mistakes occur. My accreditation experience reinforced the importance of strong policies, professional conduct, and transparency.

The law must be applied impartially, regardless of personal beliefs or political pressure. Protecting public safety and protecting individual liberty aren’t competing responsibilities. A Sheriff must do both.

How will the public be better served by electing you?

--Tyler Caille

Residents will have a Sheriff who knows this office, understands our communities, and believes leadership means showing up, listening, making sound decisions, and taking responsibility for the outcome.

I’ve worked through the ranks, from deputy and sergeant to undersheriff and now Sheriff. I understand what deputies face in the field and the responsibility of providing the staffing, training, equipment, and support they need. My experience managing budgets and writing grants has taught me that responsible spending and strong public safety go hand in hand.

My service has extended beyond law enforcement. I served three terms on the Mansfield School Board and as a board member of the Sage Advocacy Group, which supports people affected by domestic violence and sexual assault. Those experiences have reinforced the importance of prevention, supporting vulnerable individuals, and building relationships that help communities respond before problems escalate.

I’m a fifth-generation Douglas County resident. The Caille family was among the pioneering families who helped establish Mansfield in 1889, and today we’re raising our children on that same family homestead. I’m proud of that history, but what matters most is the future of this county and my responsibility to everyone who calls it home.

I’m not asking voters to imagine how I might lead. They can look at the work I’m doing today. My commitment is to continue building a Sheriff’s Office that is professional, prepared, accountable, and ready to serve Douglas County for generations to come.

How will the public be better served by electing you?

--Adam Musgrove

Electing me as your next Sheriff comes with 30 years of connections and relationships I have formed. Mentors and colleagues who I still collaborate with have helped me navigate several challenges throughout my career. I am a leader that recognizes that decisions should not be made in a vacuum. I believe in surrounding myself with people better and smarter than me. I do not allow ego to guide my leadership. I believe in empowering those around me and creating a culture where everyone feels valued and appreciated.

We have seen what nine months of continued leadership has accomplished. Now, let me show you what my first nine months as Sheriff will achieve.

I have a clear plan to develop a strong leadership team from within, empowering the dedicated men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office to reach their full potential. By investing in our people, improving transparency, and implementing accountability at every level, we can strengthen our organization and better serve our communities.

My focus will be on building a culture of professionalism and service excellence. When our people are empowered, trusted, and held accountable, they will rise to the occasion. The result will be a Sheriff's Office made up of confident professionals committed to serving the citizens of Douglas County with integrity, pride, and purpose.

I am confident that with proven values-based leadership, and a commitment to accountability, we can accomplish more than many believe is possible.

Contact the candidates;

Tyler Caille

cailleforsheriff.com | facebook.com/cailleforsheriffTyler

Adam Musgrove