The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has launched a mobile app. The app gives users quick access to important information, emergency alerts, and updates from the sheriff's office.

Douglas County, WA Sheriff's Department App Douglas County, WA Sheriff's Department App

Download the free app by searching the app store for "Douglas County Sheriff WA" Be sure to enter the search phrase correctly since there are several other apps for other Douglas County listings from other states.

The app functions include news and press releases, sex offender listings, concealed pistol license applications, traffic, disaster, and power outage info, and requests for a residential check or to file a complaint.

Sheriff Tyler Caille said, "The community deserves clear, timely information they can rely on. The app puts those tools into the public's hands to stay better connected and safe."