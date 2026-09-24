Chelan County Commissioners Begin Fall Community Meetings

Chelan County Commissioners Begin Fall Community Meetings

Chelan County Commission: Kevin Overbay (L), Shon Smith (C),, Brad Hawkins (R)

Fall community meetings with the Chelan County commissioners begin next week.

The meetings are an opportunity for people to learn what's currently happening in county government as well as ask questions of county commissioners and staff. There are no Zoom options for these meetings. Spanish interpreting services will be provided.

The county public information officer Jill FitzSimmons says the community meetings are scheduled for each of Chelan County's districts

  • Sept. 30: Commissioner Shon Smith, District 2, 6 to 8 p.m. at Leavenworth City Hall, 700 US 2.
  • Oct. 1: Commissioner Brad Hawkins, District 3, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Chelan Fire Hall, 232 E. Wapato Ave. in Chelan.
  • Oct. 7: Commissioner Kevin Overbay, District 1, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Malaga Fire Hall, 3760 W. Malaga Road.

Commissioners will be joined by a panel of department directors, including Community Development, Public Works, Economic Services, Natural Resources, the County Administrator's Office, and the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

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Filed Under: Chelan County, wa
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