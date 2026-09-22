The Chelan County Board of Commissioners are urging the county's Congressional members to dramatically improve the response, mitigation, and restoration of federal land ravaged by wildfires and flooding.

Brad Hawkins, Shon Smith, and Kevin Overbay sent a 3-point letter earlier this month outlining the impacts to communities, natural resources, and the local economy, which have been severe and will require long-term recovery.

The impacts of wildfire and flood damage that follows have been a decade-long recurring cycle in Chelan County, which is comprised of nearly 80% public ownership by the Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, and U.S. Forest Service.

Improved Forest Management And Treatment

Commissioners urged Senators Patty Murray, Maria Cantwell, and Representative Kim Schrier to help with improvements to forest management by increasing the pace and scale of removing an overabundance of smaller trees, clearing underbrush, and prescribed burns to thin forest fuels and bug-infested timber. Their letter suggested sawmills are needed and must be incentivized, with the Congress pushed to authorize the USFS to supply the materials to processors. The result would create jobs, benefit natural resources, and be safer for communities. They claim experts believe these measures are the only long-term option.

Increase Air Assets And Firefighting Personnel On Initial Attack

The letter sent earlier this month also pushed for faster initial air attacks and more firefighting personnel. Commissioners said a swift and overwhelming initial attack is needed immediately after wildfires start. If fires are not extinguished quickly, the fires spread for weeks or months and are “managed” until fire-season-ending rain and snow.

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Post-Fire Mitigation And Restoration

Finally, the post-fire mitigation and restoration work must begin immediately after wildfires; dead trees must be removed quickly to preserve their value. and severely burned areas must be replanted at the proper density.

The Stehekin, Entiat, and Icicle Valley areas of Chelan County have suffered flooding, landslides, and debris flows stemming from burn scars. Commissioners want Congress to invest in greater restoration work so that communities that suffered from wildfires are not further victimized by rain, snow, or future fires, landslides, floods, and debris flows.

Over the past decade, the Board says Chelan County has lost over 500,000 acres of land due to wildfires, representing about 30% of the county's total acreage. Residents have struggled with the financial, economic, physical, emotional, and social impacts of wildfires.

The letter concluded with a litany of problems the current approach has created in Chelan County

"We recognize that these requests will require massive investment by the federal government to create positive effects, but they should absolutely be undertaken and funded appropriately. Otherwise, the history of recent wildfires—and their aftermath—will repeat itself over and over. All the while, homes are destroyed, people lose their lives and possessions, families are displaced, home insurance is lost or threatened, emergency management personnel are overwhelmed, tourism is impacted, community events are canceled, air quality is compromised, and some residents live with lasting human health impacts." -- Chelan County Board of Commissioners

Commissioner Hawkins says the letter has been well-received and Sens. Muuray, Cantwell, and Rep. Schrier have been supportive of the county's position. Hawkins said the reality of the current wildfire issue is the result of decades of neglect and poor forest management practices. The board is hopeful their suggestions are considered in future forest service funding packages.