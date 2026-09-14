The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing Cashmere man has been found deceased.

57-year-old Christopher A. Steiner was reported missing last month, prompting a search and a request for the public's help in locating him

Christopher Steiner, of Cashmere, WA Image: CCSO Christopher Steiner, of Cashmere, WA Image: CCSO

On Saturday, two individuals reported a deceased person in brush near a roadway in the Tibbets Mountain area, north of Cashmere.

Deputies responded and located a male who matched the description of Steiner. The Chelan County Coroner Earl Crowe identified the body wasSteiner, who went missing from his Ollala Canyon Road in Cashmere on August 30th.

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The circumstances surrounding the man's death remain under investigation. The sheriff's office does not suspect foul play; however, the investigation

is still open, and any additional information will be provided if appropriate.