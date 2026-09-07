Crews on the Little Giant wildfire have taken advantage of favorable weather conditions to prepare for warmer temperatures and gusty winds this week.

Northwest Incident Management Team 12 has taken command of the fire and will host a virtual community meeting that will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 6 PM. It will be live streamed to the Little Giant Fire Facebook Page.

In a Monday briefing, NW Team 12 Operations spokesman Larry Leach outlined the progress through yesterday.

This weekend, a hotshot crew attacked the fire above Twin Lakes and is building a perimeter to take advantage of the natural rock features.

Helicopter dropping water on the fire above Twin Lakes, September 6, 2026. Image: Little Giant Facebook Helicopter dropping water on the fire above Twin Lakes, September 6, 2026. Image: Little Giant Facebook

The Little Giant Fire has remained at near 171,500 acres and 81% containment for several days after starting July 15th by lightning

Hazard tree removal is underway in the Chiwawa River drainage, and crews are clearing roads near Tyee Ridge Road.

On the eastern side of the fire, crews are improving the control line near some fuel that is still burning near Stormy Mountain. More strategic backburning is planned there in the future.

Other areas of the Little Giant are now largely in patrol and monitor status. This week, the fire suppression repair work will begin, which includes chipping slash, installing water bars, repairing dozer lines, restoring waterways, and replacing critical infrastructure. The work will help the landscape recover, prevent erosion, and protect local watersheds.

Over 200 active-duty U.S. Army soldiers from the 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, have completed a 30-day deployment assisting with the Modrite, Little Giant, and Sisi fires. The soldiers were scheduled to depart on Sunday, September 7.

The Sisi Fire is burning 8 miles northwest of Stehekin and is listed at 2,712 acres and 11% contained. The fire was spotted on August 14th and was caused by lightning

Firefighters took advantage of cooler weather on Sunday and slowed some active burning with support from helicopter water drops. Four DNR engines in Stehekin are now fully staffed with crews. Crews are strengthening protection for the Stehekin community by fortifying lines, laying hose, and removing dangerous tree hazards. Helicopters will continue water drops if necessary.

Area closures

See the Chelan County Emergency Management Map for evacuation notices

The Forest Closure Order was reduced for the Wenatchee River and Entiat Ranger Districts; however, a campfire ban remains in place. There is a closure for North Cascades National Park for portions of the Pacific Crest Trail (Agnes Creek Trail) as well as other nearby trails. Recreationists must remain near the shore and clear of aircraft, and they are working to scoop water from area lakes and rivers near the fire