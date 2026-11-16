The Plaza Super Jet grocery store in Wenatchee has been sold, according to social media posts from the current owners notifying the store's loyal customer base. Owners Jeff Lau, Abel Chavez, and Wiley Goins have announced Plaza Super Jet will become a Lep-Re-Kon Harvest Foods location, part of a small chain of markets in Central Washington. Plaza Super Jet has a strong customer base and has gained a loyal following for its quality and friendly atmosphere.

Lau said the popular store at 415 Orondo Street has been sold to Joe and Timo Montemayor and will become the 8th store under the Lep-Re-Kon banner. The full-service community grocery stores offer fresh produce, full-service meat departments, hot delis, bakeries, and weekly specials.

In a social media post, Lau expressed his gratitude for decades of support from loyal customers

"Over the past 26 years, you have blessed me with the opportunity to serve this community. As the Plaza moves forward under new ownership, our current team will continue to provide you with the best customer service in Wenatchee. We apologize for any brief inconveniences you may experience during the handoff and deeply appreciate your grace and patience. The Plaza team and I are forever grateful to you for helping us build “The Biggest Little Store in Town.” -- Jeff Lau

Get our free mobile app

The chain is a member of Harvest Foods Marketing LLC, which allows smaller independently-owned grocers to combine buying power and offer competitive pricing. The Montemayors have been adding locations in recent years and operate stores in Benton City, Connell, Moses Lake, Mattawa, Othello, Prosser, Zillah, and now Wenatchee. Most locations operate daily from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM and accept SNAP/EBT, credit, and debit cards.

In preparation for the transition, Plaza Super Jet will be closed for inventory on Tuesday, November 17th, at 7:00 PM. The store is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, November 18th