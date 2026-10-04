Chelan Public Utility District (PUD) is celebrating the legacy and benefits of public power this week. A week-long observance of public power will highlight programs and services during Public Power Week, Oct. 5-9, at Chelan PUD’s Service Center, 203 Olds Station Road in Wenatchee.

Public Power Week is an annual celebration during the first full week of October when utilities across the nation connect with customers and highlight the benefits and services of community-owned utilities, according to a news release from Rachel Hansen, Senior Communications Strategist for Chelan PUD

Chelan PUD Commissioner Randy Smith Image: Chelan PUD Chelan PUD Commissioner Randy Smith Image: Chelan PUD

“Public power is about neighbors helping neighbors,” said Commissioner Randy Smith. “Chelan PUD empowers the communities we serve by providing world-class parks, good jobs, and affordable, reliable utility services.”

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Celebrate Public Power Week

Hansen says the public is invited each day this week from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to enjoy free activities, refreshments, and giveaways while learning more about the customer-owned utility.

Monday, Oct. 5—A focus on local parks, recreation, fish and wildlife programs, and information on 2027 Parks Passes.

Tuesday, Oct. 6—Learn about ways to save energy and money, with rebates and income-qualified programs.

Wednesday, Oct. 7—Kids Day & Touch-a-PUD-Truck, where youngsters can see a bucket truck, vac truck, and fish & wildlife boat and meet Rocky, the Chelan PUD Discovery Center mascot. Special electrical safety demonstrations are scheduled at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8—Learn how to find household water leaks, conserve water, and what Chelan PUD does to provide water and wastewater services.

Friday, Oct. 9—Explore Chelan PUD’s past, present, and future; land the long-term 50-year vision plan. Enter to win a behind-the-scenes tour of Rocky Reach Dam.