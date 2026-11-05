Chelan PUD commissioners will likely vote November 16th on proposed rate increases for its utility services but are also discussing the concerns of ratepayers at a series of public meetings this month.

The PUD Board discussed the possibility of lowering the proposal's initial rate increases or ramping up rate hikes over the five-year strategy during the meeting this week.

The PUD Board is considering a staff-recommended five-year structured rate increase proposal that calls for annual electricity rate increases of 5%, 4% for wastewater, and 2.5% for PUD water and wholesale fiber, with a deferred for 2027

SEE estimated rate increases under the current proposal

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Mark Mullins, Chelan PUD's Director of Enterprise Planning, says the cost to provide services is rising faster than a 3% inflation factor the utility has planned for. The plan is designed to reduce the overreliance on wholesale energy sales to cover operating costs, according to Mullins.

At public meetings last week, PUD Commissioners heard the public's concerns over the use of surplus wholesale hydropower to reduce rates, the timing of the rate increases while the area's cost of living is already rising, and fears over the impact data centers are having on residential rates.

Commissioners decided at their Monday meeting to consider additional public comment and delayed a vote for two weeks until November 16th.

In light of a possible rate increase, Chelan PUD recently expanded a bill assistance program offering 25% monthly discounts on water, wastewater, and electricity bills for income-qualified households.