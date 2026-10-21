Chelan PUD commissioners are considering rate increases over the next five years on electric, water, wastewater, and fiber services over the next five years.

Staff has recommended the structured rate increases to keep service reliable and sustainable.

Under the plan, residential electricity customers would experience 5% annual rate increases, adding about $3.50 to the average monthly bill.

Chelan PUD Water customers would experience a 2.5% annual increase, approximately $2 more per month

The increase for PUD wastewater service would rise 4% each year, adding about $4 to the average monthly bill.

A wholesale fiber annual increase of 2.5% would be deferred for 2027

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In a news release, General Manager Kirk Hudson said the PUD is planning for the next 50 years, and investments now can reduce the risk of higher costs and service challenges in the future.

The 5-year rate plan aims to provide predictable, gradual increases that keep pace with the cost of providing service. If the proposal is adopted, rates will increase every year on June 1, 2027 through 2031, pending annual review by the board of commissioners.

The proposed rate increases are being driven by inflation in the costs for materials, supplies, and equipment to maintain reliable service.

The PUD also cited a concern that over-reliance on the sale of surplus power to bridge the gap between rising costs of service sales and customer rates will not be sustainable long-term.

Chelan PUD will host three community meetings and a formal public hearing to discuss the five-year rate plan and collect feedback.

5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 – Leavenworth PUD Office, 222 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth

– Leavenworth PUD Office, 222 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 – Chelan PUD Office, 1034 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan

– Chelan PUD Office, 1034 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 – Chelan PUD Service Center, 203 Olds Station Road, Wenatchee

A formal public hearing is also set for 10 a.m. on Nov. 2 at the office of the Board of Commissioners at the PUD Service Center