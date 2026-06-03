Chelan PUD Offers 25% Discount on Utility Bills
Chelan PUD is offering eligible customers discounts on monthly utility bills.
Who Qualifies for the Utility Discount?
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The PUD is offering a 25% discount to households with a combined income below 80% of Chelan County's area median income, or up to 200% of the federal poverty level, may qualify. The discount also applies to water and wastewater customers.
Income Limits for Eligible Households
Income eligibility ranges from $55,500 for a one-person household to $111,440 for an eight-person household.
Persons in Household
Annual Income Limit
1
$55,500
2
$63,450
3
$71,400
4
$79,300
5
$85,650
6
$92,000
7
$100,080
8
$111,440
“We’ve had great experience working with our program partner, Promise, and we know they’ll ensure our customers can easily access these discounts,” said Customer Service Program Analyst Cathy Melton. “Promise has worked with utilities across the U.S. to streamline program administration and bring value to customers.”
How to Apply for Bill Assistance
The PUD is partnering with Promise to provide a fast and easy application online. Customers can visit chelanpud.org/discounts. In-person applications are available through Chelan-Douglas Community Action. Customers can also call Chelan PUD at 509-661-8002 for assistance.
Current Discount Recipients Automatically Enrolled
Customers already receiving the low-income senior or disabled discount will automatically move to the new program, and there is no need to re-apply.
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