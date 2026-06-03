The City of Chelan will celebrate the reopening of Lakeside Park this month.

$1.3 Million Project Nears Completion

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After nine months of construction and $1.3 million in renovations, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 15. The project added new amenities, improved accessibility, and upgraded infrastructure.

New Playground and Restroom Improvements

Lakeside Park is located along Lake Chelan's shoreline. The park now features a new playground built in the same area as the existing playground. Restroom renovation will include increased capacity and new fixtures.

Beach Access and Waterfront Enhancements

The ADA-accessible pathways will follow the route from the accessible parking stalls to the restrooms, playground, and beach. Enhancements to the north beach improve access to the water. In-water enhancements include a new T-dock, swimming platforms, swimming area markers, mooring buoys, and repairs to the swimming area lines.

Additional improvements include outdoor handwashing stations, new landscaping, and additional lighting throughout the site.

Funding and Community Input Shaped Project

According to the Lake Chelan Mirror, funding for the project came through a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant administered by the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office and supported by the National Park Service. The city also contributed matching funds. Many elements of the project were shaped by public feedback gathered through surveys, workshops and other planning efforts.

The ribbon-cutting is 6 p.m. at Lakeside Park, 2230 Terrace Ave.