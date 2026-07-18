Body Of Missing Coulee City Man Found Near Orondo

The body of a Grant County man who'd been missing for nearly two weeks has been found in neighboring Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 70-year-old John Morrison was found deceased on Wednesday, July 15 by a search crew that was performing aerial sweeps using a Chelan County Sheriff's Office helicopter.

Morrison's body was reportedly found in a remote area northeast of Orondo featuring austere terrain that was inaccessible to crews on the ground. As a result, a hoist-capable helicopter from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit was brought in the following day to remove the remains, which were then transferred to the care of the Douglas County Coroner's Office.

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The discovery of Morrison's body came roughly 24 hours after his vehicle was found a few hundred feet away near Stiner and Rivendell Roads.

The car was reportedly blocking a gravel driveway and had been captured on wildlife surveillance cameras in the area about an hour after Morrison was last seen alive approximately 50 miles to the east at his residence in Coulee City on July 5.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for Morrison shortly afterward.

The Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy next week to determine Morrison's exact cause and manner of death.

At the time Morrison's vehicle was discovered, Douglas County Sheriff Tyler Caille said there was no reason to suspect foul play was in any way connected to his death.