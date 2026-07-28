A new sit-down pizza restaurant has opened in Wenatchee by local franchisees Mike and Stephanie Andler.

The couple have opened Washington state's fourth Mountain Mike’s location in Mike Andler's hometown of Wenatchee at 106 Easy Way, Suite C The location will be a popular spot for moviegoers at the nearby Gateway Cinema.

Sports fans and families will discover the new 3,200-square-foot location has a family-friendly atmosphere and 10 big-screen televisions to watch the big games.

Wenatchee's new Mountain Mike's Pizza Image: Dave Keefer Wenatchee's new Mountain Mike's Pizza Image: Dave Keefer

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Several of my co-workers have wasted no time in stopping by the new restaurant to enjoy the all-you-can-eat pizza and salad lunch buffet, a fresh salad bar, domestic and craft beer on tap, a wine selection, plus a kids’ arcade area and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Image: Dave Keefer Image: Dave Keefer

The new, Wenatchee Mountain Mike's Pizza has sit-down and outdoor patio seating for al fresco dining, domestic and craft beers on tap, a wine selection, plus a kids’ arcade area and complimentary Wi-Fi

Image: Dave Keefer Image: Dave Keefer

Image: Dave Keefer Image: Dave Keefer

The family-style pizza chain is famous for its mountain-sized 20-inch crispy, curly pepperoni® pizza with fresh dough made daily. It has 350 locations throughout the western half of the U.S. and has been around for five decades. The menu includes pizza buffet selections and fresh signature pizzas, chicken wings, garlic knots, fresh salads, and desserts

Image: Dave Keefer Image: Dave Keefer

Image: Dave Keefer Image: Dave Keefer

Why Wenatchee?

Mike Andler, co-owner Mountain Mike's/Wenatchee Image: Dave Keefer Mike Andler, co-owner Mountain Mike's/Wenatchee Image: Dave Keefer

Andler explained why he and his family have introduced Mountain Mike's Pizza to Wenatchee in a press release

"We chose to bring a Mountain Mike’s restaurant to the town where I was born and raised because of its commitment to quality, from fresh dough made daily to premium ingredients and generous portions that families love, and what truly stood out to us was that Mountain Mike’s is a gathering place where families, friends, and teams come together to celebrate and create memories,” said Mike Andler. “Partnering with a franchisor that values giving back to the community was important to our family, and we are ecstatic to support local schools, youth sports programs, community celebrations, and more while serving ‘Pizza the Way It Oughta Be!®’ to the Wenatchee community.”

Customers can dine in, carry out, or use Mountain Mike's in-house delivery. Orders can be placed online, through a rewards app, or with many third-party delivery partners.

Image: Dave Keefer Image: Dave Keefer

The new Wenatchee Mountain Mike’s is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m The phone number is (509) 741-7404. Find additional information about the Wenatchee location at Mountain Mike’s Wenatchee/Easy Way