Paving Project To Cause Delays On Chumstick Highway Between Leavenworth & Plain This Week

Drivers on the Chumstick Highway between Plain and Leavenworth will experience delays this week.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) says the slowdowns will be caused by a project that is making repairs and improvements in the wake of a series of storms that damaged the roadway last December.

DOT officials say the work will impact a 19-mile stretch of the vital artery for Chelan County motorists which is being paved.

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Drivers should expect to encounter a pilot car and reduced speed limits with lengthy delays of up to 45 minutes between the hours of 6 a.m.-7 p.m., starting Monday, Aug. 10 until Friday, Aug. 14.

After the paving is complete, crews with Chelan County are expected to begin a project that will build a retaining wall at Beaver Hill near Plain beginning Sept. 28.